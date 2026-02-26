12 Scratch-Off Games Ending

Games’ 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Will Award $1.8 Million in Prizes

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation today announced the official end-date and the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for twelve scratch-off games.

Wednesday, April 1, 2026, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

Game #58 – $20 $100 Million Extravaganza with a top prize of $500,000

with a top prize of $500,000 Game #125 – $2 $20,000 Jackpot with a top prize of $20,000

with a top prize of $20,000 Game #131 – $5 Cash in a Flash with a top prize of $100,000

with a top prize of $100,000 Game #132 – $2 Cash Craze with a top prize of $20,000

with a top prize of $20,000 Game #141 – $2 Bronze 7s with a top prize of $20,000

with a top prize of $20,000 Game #147 – $2 Easy as 123 with a top prize of $20,000

with a top prize of $20,000 Game #149 – $2 $25,000 Bonus with a top prize of $25,000

with a top prize of $25,000 Game #159 – $2 Triple Play with a top prize of $20,000

with a top prize of $20,000 Game #169 – $2 Jumbo Bucks Classic with a top prize of $25,000

with a top prize of $25,000 Game #189 – $20 My Lottery Dream Home with a top prize of $1,000,000

with a top prize of $1,000,000 Game #197 – $2 10X the Money with a top prize of $25,000

with a top prize of $25,000 Game #215 – $2 Cruisin’ the Coast IV with a top prize of $25,000

Players have until Tuesday, June 30, 2026, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Date

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will occur on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Players have until Tuesday, June 30, 2026, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Players can enter non-winning tickets through the 2nd Chance portal at mslottery.com or on the Mississippi Lottery Official app, as well as see all 2nd Chance promotional details. All winners will be contacted via certified letter.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $458 million with an estimated cash value of $212.4 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $238 million with an estimated cash value of $110.9 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $16.53 million with an estimated cash value of $7.7 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $560,000.

2.26.26