Vijilan Expands Identity Security for MSP Partners with CrowdStrike Falcon Identity Protection

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vijilan Security, a global 24_7 SOC and managed detection and response provider purpose-built for MSPs, announced expanded identity protection capabilities powered by CrowdStrike Falcon Identity Protection.

Through this integration, Vijilan delivers enterprise-grade identity threat detection and response to its MSP partners, independent of the endpoint detection and response platform deployed in customer environments.

Identity is now the primary attack vector. Adversaries no longer need malware when valid credentials grant immediate access.

Vijilan’s use of CrowdStrike Falcon Identity Protection allows MSPs to:

• Detect identity-based attacks such as credential abuse, lateral movement, Kerberoasting, and privilege escalation

• Monitor Active Directory and hybrid identity environments in real time

• Identify suspicious authentication patterns before ransomware deployment

• Enforce zero trust principles without requiring a rip-and-replace of existing EDR tools

• Protect clients regardless of whether they use CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, Microsoft, or other EDR platforms

“Cybersecurity is no longer just about endpoints. It’s about identity,” said Kevin Nejad, Founder and CEO of Vijilan Security. “Attackers log in. They don’t break in. Falcon Identity Protection gives our MSP partners the ability to detect adversary behavior at the identity layer, even if their customers use a different EDR solution.”

Unlike traditional EDR solutions that focus primarily on endpoint telemetry, Falcon Identity Protection provides visibility into authentication flows, privilege escalation paths, and identity abuse techniques used by modern adversaries.

By operationalizing identity detection inside its 24_7 global SOC, Vijilan enables MSPs to:

• Expand their security stack without replacing current tools

• Increase customer retention through advanced identity coverage

• Deliver enterprise-grade identity threat response to SMB and mid-market clients

• Reduce dwell time by identifying identity misuse early in the attack lifecycle

Falcon Identity Protection is now fully integrated into Vijilan’s managed services offerings, including ThreatRemediate and identity-first MDR solutions.

As identity becomes the battleground of modern cyber warfare, Vijilan continues to bring advanced, adversary-focused security capabilities to MSPs worldwide.

About Vijilan Security

Vijilan Security is a global 24_7 SOC-as-a-Service and Managed Detection and Response provider focused exclusively on empowering MSPs and MSSPs. Vijilan delivers endpoint, identity, cloud, SIEM, and threat hunting services backed by a global SOC and enterprise-grade technologies.

Vijilan helps MSPs scale security operations without complexity, vendor lock-in, or infrastructure burden.

Learn more at https://www.vijilan.com

