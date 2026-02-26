DSB Prepares to Deploy Next $20M in SSBCI Funding

Two informational webinars scheduled in March

Dover, Del. – The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) is preparing to deploy its next round of State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) funding this spring, opening access to millions in capital for Delaware entrepreneurs through both loan and direct investment programs.

“After exceeding our first deployment benchmark ahead of schedule, we’re building on that momentum,” said DSB Director, CJ Bell. “This next allocation allows us to deepen our investment in scalable companies, expand access to capital, and continue strenghthening Delaware’s reputation as a state that doesn’t just support entrepreneurs – we compete for them.”

To help businesses and potential lending partners understand available opportunities, the Division will host two webinars in March. Members of DSB’s Business Finance team will discuss program details, eligibility, and how to get started.

The first webinar will be Tuesday, March 3, at 11 a.m. It will cover the Delaware Loan Participation Program and the Delaware Capital Access Program. These programs increase access to capital by partnering with banks, credit unions, and Community Development Financial Institutions to create more flexible financing options for small businesses. Registration is required at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Eo52i4gIS3CShul_icMWOw.

The second webinar is set for Tuesday, March 10 at 11 a.m. This one will be focused on the Delaware Accelerator and Seed Capital Program (DASCP) and, new this year, the Delaware Early Stage Venture Capital Program (DESVC). Through DASCP, DSB can make direct investments of up to $1 million, while the DESVC is geared toward providing funding indirectly by partnering with a venture capital firm and providing strategic support for high impact startups. Register for the webinar at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Eo52i4gIS3CShul_icMWOw.

In the first round of SSBCI, DSB made direct investments totaling over $10.1M in 17 companies through the DASCP. Examples included companies focused on gene therapy, advanced materials, vaccine development, cancer treatment and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The Division has also supported 29 small businesses with more than $4 million in loan funding, assisting businesses in food and retail, agriculture, yoga, computer repair, and several childcare facilities.

In 2023, Delaware was awarded $60.9M in federal funding from the U.S. Treasury Department in three allocations of $20M each. To access its second allocation, Delaware was required to distribute 80% of its initial funding within three years. In April 2025, DSB launched its “Race to $14M” initiative to accelerate deployment of the remaining funds and, by December 2025, exceeded that benchmark in just eight months.

Information on all of the SSBCI programs is available at de.gov/ssbci.

###

The Delaware Division of Small Business is a service-focused state agency, within the Delaware Department of State, that is committed to helping businesses start and grow in Delaware. Our Regional Business Managers can help you navigate government processes, connect with partner organizations that offer resources to small businesses and identify opportunities to access capital. DSB also oversees the Delaware Tourism Office and the Office of Supplier Diversity

Media Contact

Andrea Wojcik

Division of Small Business

O: (302) 672-6840; C: (302) 554-0060

andrea.wojcik@delaware.gov