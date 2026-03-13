Governor Meyer Celebrates 125 Years of Delaware Libraries

Delaware Libraries Strive for 100% of Delawareans to have an Active Library Card

DOVER, Del. — Governor Meyer signed a proclamation declaring March 12, 2026, “Delaware Libraries Day” on Thursday in his Legislative Hall office surrounded by members of his Cabinet, members of the General Assembly, advocates, students, and staff from libraries across the state.

“For 125 years, Delaware Libraries have been a place where neighbors help neighbors, and where curiosity turns into opportunity,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “As we work to close our literacy gap, libraries are at the center of that work, powering the Delaware Literacy Alliance and connecting people of every age to books, technology, workforce support, and vital services in every community. My family still looks forward to a trip to the library, and I hope more Delawareans sign up for a free library card to take advantage of the resources and knowledge available to them just a few miles from home.”

On the Delaware Library Association’s annual Legislative Action Day, the Delaware Division of Libraries joined nearly a hundred advocates and students from across the state to share their experiences with public and school libraries, and importance of sustaining them moving forward.

“I feel incredibly fortunate that two divisions in the Department of State — the Delaware Libraries and the Delaware Archives — are celebrating momentous occasions this year: 125 years of Delaware Libraries, and 250 years of our nation,” said Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez. “Getting your Delaware Library card may seem like a little thing, but this free resource empowers you to be an engaged citizen, to explore new passions, and to create lasting memories. Our Libraries do many things to serve the people of Delaware and to meet our residents where they are. Currently only 60 percent of Delawareans have their library card, and we are working every day to make sure every Delawarean holds a library card and takes advantage of all the incredible resources we provide.”

The Delaware Libraries will soon release a booklet highlighting the accomplishments of the past 25 years – including critical investments in technology and infrastructure, focus on community literacy, expansion of partnerships, and the 20th anniversary of the Delaware Library Catalog. Only 50% of Delaware residents have an active card and are taking advantage of hundreds of free services and over 2 million books and even more digital media including movies, audiobooks, games, comics, and more.

“Through the Delaware Literacy Alliance, we are building a culture of literacy that extends far beyond the classroom. One where every child has access to books and every family has a partner in learning,” said Secretary of Education Cindy Marten. “For 125 years, Delaware libraries have been that partner: trusted, welcoming ‘third spaces’ where curiosity is sparked, learning is deepened, and stories become pathways to possibility.”

“It’s been an honor to serve the Delaware Libraries as the State Librarian for the past 25 years. I’ve seen incredible work from all public library branches to serve their communities and want to use this milestone anniversary to celebrate them,” said Dr. Annie Norman, Director of the Delaware Division of Libraries. “Because of the advocacy of our community and the support from leaders like Governor Meyer and members of the General Assembly, we are poised to remain the foundation – the community hubs – for our state through an intentional focus on new infrastructure that meets community needs, an expanded catalog, critical investments in technology, outreach to impactful partners, and a focus on community literacy.”

Delaware Libraries offer specialty library cards for every age group, including a My First Delaware Library Card featuring Baby Blue; a Super Library Card for children ages 6–12; a Teen Delaware Library Card for middle and high school students; and adult cards featuring: find, connect, learn, inspire, and transform yourself at the library!

To sign up for a free Delaware Library Card: DelawareLibraries.org/librarycard

Español: (Instrucciones en español para obtener una tarjeta de biblioteca gratuita de Delaware.)

Programming celebrating the Delaware Libraries’ 125th anniversary will continue throughout the year.

Media Contact: Emily Hershman, Delaware Division of Libraries