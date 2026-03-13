Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,949 in the last 365 days.

Bring Your Family History to Life at the Archives’ Community Digitization Days

community digitizayion days

Delawareans with family photos, letters, journals, or other historical documents now have a chance to preserve their memories for future generations. The Delaware Public Archives is hosting its inaugural Community Digitization Days, March 25–28, 2026.

This hands-on event invites members of the public to bring important documents, photographs, slides, negatives, deeds, maps, and even small books or diaries to the Archives. Professional staff will assist participants in scanning and digitizing their materials using high-quality equipment, helping preserve personal history. Participants may also choose to offer digital copies or original materials for consideration, though donations are optional.

Appointments are available nearly every hour from 9:00 AM–3:00 PM, Wednesday through Friday, March 25–27, with a few additional slots on Saturday, March 28.

Each session can accommodate a limited number of items, depending on format and size. Estimated averages for each format, along with registration information, are available on the Archives website. To reserve your spot and digitize your stories, visit: de.gov/archivesscan.

Mark your calendars and start gathering those family treasures! This is a unique opportunity to ensure that personal and community history is preserved for generations to come.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit archives.delaware.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bring Your Family History to Life at the Archives’ Community Digitization Days

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.