Bring Your Family History to Life at the Archives’ Community Digitization Days

Delawareans with family photos, letters, journals, or other historical documents now have a chance to preserve their memories for future generations. The Delaware Public Archives is hosting its inaugural Community Digitization Days, March 25–28, 2026.

This hands-on event invites members of the public to bring important documents, photographs, slides, negatives, deeds, maps, and even small books or diaries to the Archives. Professional staff will assist participants in scanning and digitizing their materials using high-quality equipment, helping preserve personal history. Participants may also choose to offer digital copies or original materials for consideration, though donations are optional.

Appointments are available nearly every hour from 9:00 AM–3:00 PM, Wednesday through Friday, March 25–27, with a few additional slots on Saturday, March 28.

To reserve your spot and digitize your stories, visit: de.gov/archivesscan. Each session can accommodate a limited number of items, depending on format and size. Estimated averages for each format, along with registration information, are available on the Archives website.

Mark your calendars and start gathering those family treasures! This is a unique opportunity to ensure that personal and community history is preserved for generations to come.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit archives.delaware.gov.