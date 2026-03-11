Delaware Division of the Arts Seeks Public Input in New Statewide Strategic Planning Process

Public engagement will inform a new five-year creative plan

Wilmington, Del. (March 11, 2026) – The Delaware Division of the Arts (DDOA) has launched a statewide strategic planning process to develop a new five-year roadmap for how Delaware will support artists, arts organizations, and creative communities across the state.

Across Delaware – and across the nation – arts and culture organizations are navigating rising costs, shifting public needs, and uneven access to arts opportunities. At the same time, demand for funding, services, and community-based programming continues to grow. DDOA’s strategic planning process is designed to start with these realities, listen to Delawareans across all three counties, and translate what is learned into a focused, measurable plan that strengthens accountability and guides investment.

The Division currently operates off of a publicly informed strategic plan titled Cultivating Creativity: 2021-2025.

The strategic planning process is being led by Cultural Planning Group (CPG), an independent arts and culture consulting firm selected to facilitate a rigorous, inclusive statewide planning process. CPG will support DDOA and the Delaware State Arts Council in reviewing relevant data and past planning work; designing and distributing stakeholder and community surveys; facilitating interviews, forums, and discussion groups; and synthesizing findings into a draft plan for public review and a final plan for consideration by the Council.

“Delaware’s arts community is creative, resilient, and growing – and that growth can reveal pressure points,” said Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “This strategic plan begins with the challenges our sector is navigating: equitable access, regional reach, long-term sustainability, and barriers that can limit community participation. Through a rigorous public process, we will turn community input into clear priorities, measurable goals, and an actionable plan for the years ahead.”

“Delaware’s artists and creative communities have always been a source of strength for this state in classrooms, in neighborhoods, on stages, and in the spaces in between,” continues Ball. “This plan is an opportunity to match that energy with action. When we listen to Delawareans and build a plan rooted in their voices, we don’t just serve the arts – we build a stronger, more connected Delaware for everyone.”

“Strategic planning is how we ensure public resources stay aligned with public needs,” said J. Mack Wathen, Chair of the Delaware State Arts Council. “This work will help the Council and the Division focus on what matters most: strengthening access, supporting a healthy arts ecosystem, and maximizing the arts’ impact in communities across all three counties.”

“DDOA has a clear mandate: listen deeply, reflect statewide realities, and set a direction that is both ambitious and implementable,” said Martin Cohen, Partner at Cultural Planning Group. “Our role is to help translate broad community voice into a focused plan with measurable objectives, practical strategies, and a structure for tracking progress over time.”

Recent data underscores why this work matters. In Fiscal Year 2025, DDOA awarded more than $5.4 million in grants, supporting artists, nonprofit arts organizations, community-based organizations, and schools across Delaware. Statewide impact data from the Arts and Economic Impact 6 study, managed by Americans for the Arts, also affirms the arts as an economic driver in Delaware, generating $209 million in annual activity, supporting 3,300 jobs, and producing $40 million in tax revenue.

Consulting team

The Cultural Planning Group consulting team for Delaware’s strategic plan includes:

Martin D. Cohen, Partner

David Plettner-Saunders, Partner

Surale Phillips, Associate

Rosario Tapia Frias, Associate

How the public can participate

The public can take a brief 5-minute survey on their perception and desires for Delaware’s arts and culture sector by visiting:

###

Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications

302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov