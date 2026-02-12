BetterWorld Technology Named to CRN’s 2026 MSP 500 List

Certified B Corp Managed IT Provider Recognized Among Top Managed Service Providers in North America for Pioneer 250 Category

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BetterWorld Technology, a national Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Certified B Corporation specializing in managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and compliance solutions, has been named to CRN®’s 2026 Managed Service Provider 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. Published annually by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, the MSP 500 is one of the IT industry’s most recognized benchmarks for identifying the leading managed service providers in North America.

CRN’s MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the managed service providers that are helping organizations improve operational efficiency, strengthen security, and maximize the return on their technology investments. The annual list is divided into three categories: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small and midsize business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on-premises and off-premises services for midmarket and enterprise clients; and the Managed Security 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

“Being recognized on CRN’s MSP 500 list again is a reflection of the work our entire team puts in every day to support the organizations that depend on us,” said James F. Kenefick, Founder and Chairman of BetterWorld Technology. “Our mission has always been to support our clients’ missions. This recognition confirms that our approach, built on partnership, reliability, and genuine care for client outcomes, continues to resonate in a competitive market.”

BetterWorld Technology has been named to the CRN MSP 500 list multiple times, demonstrating consistent performance in delivering managed services that make a measurable difference for its clients. The company serves organizations across a range of industries, including nonprofits, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, education, and government contractors, providing managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, governance and compliance, and strategic IT consulting from 19 locations across the United States, South America, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

“Recognition like this belongs to the people who deliver on the promise every day,” said John Jordan, Chief Operating Officer of BetterWorld Technology. “Every ticket resolved, every security alert triaged, every compliance engagement delivered, and every client relationship strengthened by our operations, service desk, cybersecurity, and engineering teams is what makes a recognition like the MSP 500 possible. This is what consistent, disciplined execution looks like at scale.”

The CRN MSP 500 recognition adds to a growing portfolio of industry honors for BetterWorld Technology. The company has been recognized by Newsweek and Statista as one of America’s Most Reliable Companies for two consecutive years, named to CRN’s Tech Elite 250, honored as a Real Leaders Top Impact Company, and received multiple Clutch Top MSP designations. The company also holds a SOC 2 attestation report and is pursuing additional compliance certifications, including ISO/IEC 27001.

“The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like, helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments, and scale with confidence,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success.”

The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2026 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About BetterWorld Technology

BetterWorld Technology is an award-winning, Certified B Corporation Managed IT Services Provider with over 20 years of experience serving organizations nationwide. Headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, with 19 locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, BetterWorld Technology delivers managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, IT consulting, compliance, and enterprise solutions to nonprofits, manufacturing firms, healthcare organizations, financial services companies, educational institutions, and other mission-driven organizations.

Founded on the belief that technology should empower, not complicate, BetterWorld Technology operates as a trusted partner and extension of its clients’ teams. The company’s mission is simple: “Our mission is to support your mission.” As a Certified B Corporation, BetterWorld Technology uses the power of business to build a more equitable, regenerative, and inclusive economy.

For more information, visit www.betterworldtechnology.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. It accelerates success across strategic channels for technology vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company. Learn more at www.thechannelco.com.

Media Contact

BetterWorld Technology

1804 N Naper Blvd #380, Naperville, IL 60563

Email: wecare@betterworldtech.com

Phone: (866) 583-8122

Website: www.betterworldtechnology.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.