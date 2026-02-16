BetterWorld Technology Expands AI and Cloud Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BetterWorld Technology, an award-winning Certified B Corporation and managed IT services provider, today announced the hiring of Jaswanth Gaddam as AI and Cloud Solutions Engineer. The hire reflects the company's investment in building internal intelligence infrastructure as the managed services industry evolves toward AI-enabled service delivery.

"The managed services industry is at an inflection point," said John Jordan, Chief Operating Officer of BetterWorld Technology. "Our partners at PAX8 have outlined this shift clearly: MSPs that evolve become Managed Intelligence Providers. That means moving from systems to intelligence, from support to strategy, from tools to agents. Jaswanth brings the technical foundation we need to lead that evolution."

PAX8's research on the Agentic Inflection Point describes a transformation in how technology service providers deliver value, moving from traditional system management toward orchestrating intelligent automation and AI-driven workflows. BetterWorld Technology's investment in internal AI capabilities aligns with this vision.

In his role, Gaddam will focus on improving internal operations through AI-driven solutions, systems automation and intelligent workflow design. His work will streamline processes, automate repeatable tasks and strengthen internal platforms, building the operational foundation for expanded client-facing AI services.

"BetterWorld Technology is building toward a future where AI and automation are foundational to how we operate and serve clients," said Gaddam. "I'm excited to be part of that work and to help build the systems that will define the next chapter of the company."

Gaddam holds credentials in Generative AI Fundamentals from Databricks, Data Science from Snowflake, Cloud Computing from AWS and Data Engineering from IBM. His technical expertise includes machine learning, generative AI, data pipelines, data warehousing and cloud-native development using Snowpark, Python and Microsoft Azure.

About BetterWorld Technology

BetterWorld Technology is an award-winning, Certified B Corporation managed IT services provider with over 20 years of experience. The company delivers managed IT services, cybersecurity, IT consulting, cloud services and enterprise IT solutions to organizations across multiple industries. Headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, BetterWorld Technology serves clients from 19+ locations across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has been recognized as a Newsweek Most Reliable Company, CRN MSP 500 and Real Leaders Top Impact Company. BetterWorld Technology is a PAX8 partner. For more information, visit www.betterworldtechnology.com.

Media Contact:

BetterWorld Technology

wecare@betterworldtech.com

(866) 583-8122

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.