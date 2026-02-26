Nexterra Environmental Acquires R. H. Moore & Associates

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexterra Environmental, a multi-regional leader in erosion control and stormwater management solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of R. H. Moore & Associates. A trusted name across the Southeastern United States, R. H. Moore & Associates brings decades of experience, strong local leadership, and a reputation for dependable service and technical expertise.“When selecting the company to carry forward our legacy, I wanted a partner that would protect our culture while investing in our people, technology, and markets,” said Ronald H. Moore. “After meeting with Nexterra, it was clear that their people are genuine, the business model is strong, and our employees will have the opportunity to reach new heights. I am also excited to remain invested and participate in our shared growth.”Jeff Peterson, President of R. H. Moore & Associates, shared, “We are excited to join the Nexterra family. Together, we are committed to driving long-term growth and innovation in the erosion control and stormwater markets by combining our joint strengths to deliver sustainable solutions that protect and restore our environment. Being part of Nexterra expands our product access and resources while allowing us to remain true to our culture and people. Our customers will continue working with the same team, receiving the same level of service, and relying on the relationships they know and trust.”Dan Oehler, Chief Executive Officer of Nexterra Environmental, commented, “R. H. Moore & Associates represents exactly the profile of an organization we look to partner. They have a strong culture, deep customer relationships, and a service-first mindset that aligns with Nexterra’s mission. Our ‘Lite Integration’ model will preserve their culture and success while the Nexterra national support and resources will accelerate their growth.”As part of Nexterra, R. H. Moore & Associates gains access to a broader portfolio of erosion control products and stormwater solutions, along with the benefits of national scale, expanded purchasing power, and shared resources across IT, finance, human resources, and marketing. These advantages support growth and operational efficiency while allowing the company to continue operating under its existing name, with its leadership team, culture, and local decision-making structure fully intact.About R. H. Moore & AssociatesR. H. Moore & Associates is a leading provider of erosion control and stormwater management solutions, serving contractors, developers, and infrastructure projects throughout the Southeastern United States. Known for its strong customer relationships and practical, field-tested solutions, the company is committed to delivering reliable products and responsive service. Visit rhmooreassociates.com About Nexterra EnvironmentalNexterra Environmental is a leading provider of erosion control, stormwater management, and environmental compliance solutions, serving infrastructure, commercial, residential, and energy markets across the United States. Through deep technical expertise, responsive service, and a growing national footprint, Nexterra helps contractors, developers, and municipalities meet regulatory requirements while protecting water quality and the environment.Nexterra is actively expanding through partnerships with high-performing regional operators that share a commitment to technical excellence and customer service. Built around people, customers, and light-touch integration, Nexterra offers ownership and leadership teams flexible partnership options designed to preserve local expertise while supporting long-term, shared growth. Companies interested in becoming part of the Nexterra platform are encouraged to learn more at nexterraenvironmental.com/acquisitions About Goldner HawnGoldner Hawn was founded in 1989 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and has been a source of private capital to leading lower-middle-market companies for over 30 years. With an investment philosophy centered on the principle of partnership, Goldner Hawn seeks to back management teams of businesses with $5 million to $20 million of EBITDA in industries including specialty manufacturing, value-added distribution, and business and consumer services. Goldner Hawn has made over 100 platform and add-on investments in companies with total transaction values exceeding $5 billion. For more information, call 612-338-5912 or visit goldnerhawn.com

