Nexterra Environmental Acquires GETSCO, Inc.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexterra Environmental, a multi-regional, value-added distributor of erosion control and stormwater management products serving commercial public and private infrastructure markets, has acquired GETSCO, Inc., a leading provider of erosion and sediment control solutions across the Atlantic states region.GETSCO, headquartered in Middlesex, North Carolina, brings decades of expertise in erosion control, sediment management, stormwater quality, agricultural and packaging solutions. With certified professionals (CPESC, CPSWQ) and a comprehensive product lineup, the company has built a strong reputation across construction, land development, environmental and ag markets. GETSCO will continue operating under its existing name, while gaining access to Nexterra’s expanded resources, product depth, and national scale.“We are excited to join the Nexterra Environmental team,” said Greg Baker, Vice President of GETSCO. “This partnership offers an opportunity to continue our exceptional commitment to our customers while also expanding our offerings, providing our team with new resources, and expanding the GETSCO footprint. Nexterra’s investment ensures that our founding principles continue to propel GETSCO forward as a leader in our industry.”“Sales in this industry are not transactional; rather, it’s technical, consultative, and driven by challenging conditions on the jobsite,” said John Parrish, CPESC, CPSWQ, Vice President of Sitework Materials Division at GETSCO. “Our focus has always been to help design professionals, contractors, and developers turn good ideas into reliable, cost-effective solutions. Joining Nexterra enhances our ability to deliver technical credibility, value-engineered solutions, product line expansion and superior on-site support across a much broader platform.”“Nexterra Environmental is the ‘Partner of Choice’ in the Erosion Control and Stormwater Management markets,” said Dan Oehler, CEO of Nexterra Environmental. “GETSCO’s regional strength, technical expertise, and service-first culture align perfectly with our strategy of partnering with best-in-class companies to build the leading national platform for erosion control and stormwater management. We seek companies with differentiated capabilities, strong leadership teams, and deep technical credibility. GETSCO exemplifies the type of organization we look to support through our value-added, multi-regional growth model. By combining GETSCO’s strengths with our infrastructure and commercial development customer base, we believe this partnership will accelerate growth, expand product depth, and elevate service levels across the combined organization.”About GETSCOGETSCO, Inc. is a privately held company specializing in erosion control, sediment control, stormwater quality management and agricultural chemical distribution. With product specialists and certified professionals (CPESC, CPSWQ) on its team, GETSCO serves contractors, developers and environmental managers in the Atlantic states region. For more about GETSCO and its product offerings, visit https://getsco.net About Nexterra EnvironmentalNexterra Environmental is a leading provider of erosion control, stormwater management, and environmental compliance solutions, serving infrastructure, commercial, residential, and energy markets across the United States. Through deep technical expertise, responsive service, and a growing national footprint, Nexterra helps contractors, developers, and municipalities meet regulatory requirements while protecting water quality and the environment.Nexterra is actively expanding through partnerships with high-performing regional operators that share a commitment to technical excellence and customer service. Built around people, customers, and light-touch integration, Nexterra offers ownership and leadership teams flexible partnership options designed to preserve local expertise while supporting long-term, shared growth. Companies interested in becoming part of the Nexterra platform are encouraged to learn more at https://www.nexterraenvironmental.com/acquisitions About Goldner HawnGoldner Hawn was founded in 1989 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and has been a source of private capital to leading lower middle market companies for over 30 years. With an investment philosophy centered on the principle of partnership, Goldner Hawn seeks to back management teams of businesses with $5 million to $20 million of EBITDA in industries including specialty manufacturing, value-added distribution, and business and consumer services. Goldner Hawn has made over 100 platform and add-on investments in companies with total transaction values exceeding $5 billion. For more information, call 612-338-5912 or visit goldnerhawn.com

