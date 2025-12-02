Nexterra Environmental Names Dan Oehler as Chief Executive Officer

Dan Oehler, Chief Executive Officer

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexterra Environmental, a multi-regional value-added distributor of Erosion Control & Stormwater Management solutions serving the infrastructure, energy, commercial and residential development sectors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Oehler as Chief Executive Officer. Oehler brings a proven track record of building high-performing teams and driving sustainable growth, positioning Nexterra for its next phase of expansion and innovation.As part of this strategic evolution, Nexterra has launched a newly redesigned website at nexterraenvironmental.com . The site highlights the company’s technical expertise, comprehensive product and service offerings, successful case studies, and its collaborative, acquisition-friendly approach. The digital refresh marks the first step in a broader initiative to elevate Nexterra’s visibility and impact in key environmental markets.Nexterra remains deeply committed to a culture defined by customer-centricity, empowered associates, cutting-edge technology, and an unwavering focus on safety. Grounded in local engagement, respect for people, and operational excellence, this culture will continue to serve as the foundation for the company’s long-term, strategic growth.“Our mission is clear,” said Oehler. “We’re building Nexterra into a national platform through strategic organic growth and thoughtful partnerships and acquisitions. Our culture — centered on safety, local empowerment, and customer-first thinking — will guide how we grow and integrate new businesses. Through our ‘Lite Integrations’ approach, we’ll expand our footprint in a deliberate, people-focused way that delivers greater value to our clients and partners while setting a new standard in environmental services.”Nexterra’s growth strategy focuses on three high-priority areas:• Erosion Control: Delivering advanced solutions to protect natural resources and infrastructure.• Storm Water Management: Implementing sustainable systems to manage and protect water quality.• Private Equity Partnerships: Backed by Goldner Hawn, Nexterra is accelerating acquisitions and market expansion to become the industry’s premier Partner of Choice.With a strong foundation and clear vision, Nexterra Environmental is poised to become a trusted partner across the environmental services landscape.For more information, visit https://nexterraenvironmental.com About Nexterra EnvironmentalNexterra Environmental is a leading provider of sustainable environmental solutions, dedicated to helping industries, communities, and organizations reduce their environmental impact and achieve long-term operational resilience. Serving both public and private sectors — including the Department of Transportation, infrastructure projects, commercial and residential development, energy, and data centers — Nexterra delivers innovative, cost-effective services tailored to today’s most pressing environmental challenges. Committed to safety, sustainability, and customer partnership, Nexterra Environmental is shaping a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.About Goldner HawnGoldner Hawn was founded in 1989 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and has been a source of private capital to leading lower middle market companies for over 30 years. With an investment philosophy centered on the principle of partnership, Goldner Hawn seeks to back management teams of businesses with $5 million to $20 million of EBITDA in industries including specialty manufacturing, value-added distribution, and business and consumer services. Goldner Hawn has made over 100 platform and add-on investments in companies with total transaction values exceeding $5 billion. For more information, call 612-338-5912 or visit goldnerhawn.com Media Contact:

