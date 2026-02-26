Learn all about fish cleaning with MDC virtual series starting March 4
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The public is invited to learn about or brush up on their fish cleaning skills with a virtual series in March.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host four virtual programs focused on Pond to Plate and fish cleaning March 4, 11, 18 and 26.
Details for the Pond to Plate series include:
This virtual series is open to all ages. Registration is required.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.
