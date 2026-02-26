Telehealth study for physical therapy is recruiting Veterans

The VA Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center is currently looking to recruit 126 Veterans nationwide by October 2026 for a telehealth physical therapy program.

This program provides high-intensity rehabilitation, coaching and social support to Veterans. The purpose of this program is to see whether providing physical rehabilitation through telehealth is effective in improving and sustaining physical function for older Veterans. This program will compare physical functioning results of the telerehabilitation group to the education control group.

To be eligible to participate in the study, Veterans must be at least 60 years old and have some need for physical therapy. Final eligibility for participation will be made by the program staff at the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System and the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Called the Multicomponent Telerehabilitation Program, this structured program provides physical therapy for Veterans experiencing physical difficulties in their day-to-day lives. The program is designed to improve strength, mobility and social engagement with exercise using technology to help Veterans achieve their health and wellness goals. All study sessions occur by video call three times a week for 12 weeks, followed by four additional coaching sessions in the next 12 weeks. Participants will also receive a Fitbit to help track their activity and health.

This is the third study of the program VA has conducted, with the prior two evaluations providing information to improve the program. Fourteen Veterans from the first pilot study and 46 Veterans from the second study completed the program. On average, Veterans showed significant improvements in aerobic and physical fitness immediately following the program. The third study aims to test longer-term outcomes and provide the coaching and technology support that is lacking from many established Veterans Health Administration rehabilitation programs.

For more information, visit the study website or contact Jessica Plew with the Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center if interested in participating.