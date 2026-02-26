CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Jacksonville, FL

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I offer in-home euthanasia so pets can pass peacefully at home, and families can feel supported during this deeply personal moment.” — Dr. Nathalie Oudin

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has introduced a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Jacksonville, FL. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Nathalie Oudin will serve pets and pet parents throughout Jacksonville and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Jacksonville becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.For many families in Jacksonville, pets are more than companions — they are part of everyday life, woven into morning routines, neighborhood walks, and quiet evenings at home. When the time comes to say goodbye, more pet owners are looking for a way to make that final moment as peaceful and personal as the life they shared. Dr. Nathalie Oudin is helping make that possible by offering compassionate, in-home end-of-life care throughout the Jacksonville area.With more than 10 years of veterinary experience, Dr. Oudin believes every pet deserves a peaceful passing surrounded by comfort, dignity, and respect — a calling that is deeply personal and close to her heart. She earned her undergraduate degree from Florida International University in 2011 and received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in 2015, completing her clinical training at the University of Florida. Throughout her career, she has worked in urgent care, surgery, shelter medicine, and private practice, and she continues to practice full-time at a local clinic providing comprehensive medical and surgical care.“In Jacksonville, with our busy lives and a city so big, in-home euthanasia allows families to focus on their pet in the comfort of home or their favorite place,” says Dr. Oudin. “I offer in-home euthanasia so pets can pass peacefully at home, and families can feel supported during this deeply personal moment.”Dr. Oudin became a veterinarian to be an advocate and voice for those who cannot speak for themselves. While she values all aspects of veterinary medicine, she feels especially honored to support families during a pet’s final chapter. She understands how deeply personal the decision can be — pets are companions, confidants, and cherished members of the family. Her goal is to create a calm, unhurried space where pets remain comfortable and families can say goodbye in a familiar and loving environment.Outside of veterinary medicine, Dr. Oudin enjoys spending time outdoors with her family — traveling, horseback riding, scuba diving, hiking, camping, and kayaking — experiences that continually remind her of the meaningful connections that make life, and the bond with our pets, so special.Dr. Nathalie Oudin serves Jacksonville and surrounding Duval County communities, including Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fruit Cove, Nocatee, and down through St. Augustine in northern St. Johns County — providing trusted veterinary care across Northeast Florida’s coastal and riverfront neighborhoods.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Jacksonville. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $185 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

