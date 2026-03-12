CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Cleveland, OH, and surrounding areas.

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

CodaPet’s unique model allows me to still see appointments as a relief veterinarian while also providing in-home euthanasia services.” — Dr. Christopher Martin

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has officially launched its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Cleveland, OH. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Christopher Martin will serve pets and pet parents throughout Cleveland and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Cleveland becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Christopher Martin is a Northeast Ohio veterinarian proudly serving pet families throughout Cleveland and the surrounding communities. Having grown up in the region, he understands how deeply pets are woven into the lives of local families and how important it is to provide compassionate care during every stage of a pet’s life.“From my travels around Cleveland as a relief veterinarian, there seems to be an increasing demand for in-home euthanasia services in the comfort of the animal’s home,” says Dr. Martin. “Pet owners, who have already made a difficult decision, can be more at ease knowing this service is available. It can also help those who are unable or have difficulty leaving their homes.”Dr. Martin earned both his Bachelor of Science in Biology (2014) and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (2018) from The Ohio State University. After beginning his veterinary career in his hometown of Warren, Ohio, he later moved to the Cleveland area in 2022, where he continues to practice as a relief veterinarian serving multiple local clinics.His path into veterinary medicine began with a memorable childhood experience when his family’s cat required emergency care. Watching the family veterinarian diagnose and treat the problem left a lasting impression and inspired him to pursue the profession.“I was impressed by everything a veterinarian can learn from examining a pet, and I wanted to be able to provide the same reassurance to families with sick or injured pets,” he says.As a self-employed relief veterinarian with a highly variable schedule, Dr. Martin says it can be challenging to coordinate partnerships for specialized services like in-home euthanasia. Through CodaPet’s model, he is able to continue supporting local clinics while also offering families the option of compassionate end-of-life care at home.“CodaPet’s unique model allows me to still see appointments as a relief veterinarian while also providing in-home euthanasia services,” Dr. Martin explains. “This enables me to expand my range of services and continue growing professionally while supporting families during one of the most difficult moments of pet ownership.”For Dr. Martin, providing in-home euthanasia is about honoring the bond between pets and their families while ensuring pets can pass peacefully in the place they feel safest.“It is truly a privilege to be trusted to provide compassionate end-of-life care and help ensure a peaceful transition,” he says.Dr. Christopher Martin serves Cleveland and the greater Northeast Ohio lakeshore, including Mentor, Willoughby, Painesville, Euclid, Chardon, Akron, Hudson, and Twinsburg, with care across Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Summit, Portage, Medina, and nearby communities.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Cleveland. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

