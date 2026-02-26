New AI Media Manager Modio Aims to Consolidate Fragmented Content Creation

AI-content manager

The new platform offers 32 creation types across images, video, audio, avatars, and documents with automatic model selection and enhancement.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klono Inc., the AI orchestration company, today announced the launch of modio.ai , an AI media manager that gives businesses and creators a single platform to generate, organize, and distribute AI-powered content. Modio joins Klono’s growing product portfolio alongside airminal , the company’s AI-powered voice interface platform that is already helping businesses deploy conversational AI experiences in the physical world. Together, the two products represent Klono’s vision of a complete AI-native stack — Airminal handles how businesses speak to customers, and Modio handles everything those conversations need: images, videos, voiceovers, avatars, and professional documents, all created by the world’s leading AI models and enhanced with intelligent orchestration.The ProblemGenerative AI has created a paradox for businesses. The technology to produce stunning images, professional videos, and lifelike voiceovers exists — but it is scattered across dozens of disconnected tools. A marketing team might use one subscription for image generation, another for video, a third for voice synthesis, and yet another for document creation. The result is a tangle of logins, billing cycles, file formats, and storage silos that slows campaigns, inflates costs, and creates compliance blind spots. For enterprises managing content at scale, this fragmentation is not just inconvenient — it is a strategic bottleneck.One Platform, Every Model, All Your ContentModio.ai proposition is simple: prompt anything, keep everything. Users describe what they need in plain language and Modio’s engine automatically selects the best AI model for the task. At launch, the platform supports 32 creation types across five categories: Images (logos, banners, ads, posters), Video (ads, explainers, interviews, animations), Sound (text-to-speech, music, dialogue, dubbing), Avatars (AI talking heads), and Documents (invoices, presentations, certificates, resumes). Behind the scenes, Modio orchestrates output from all major AI models on the market— with new models added continuously.Not Just Access — EnhancementWhat separates Modio from a simple model aggregator is what happens between the prompt and the final output. Modio chains multiple models together, applies intelligent pre- and post-processing, and adds creative logic that no single model can deliver alone. A user can type “Create a 15-minute podcast about our new product launch” and Modio will produce a complete, broadcast-ready episode — researching the product, writing a natural script with a narrative arc, generating distinct host and guest voices, adding intro music, mixing audio levels, and delivering a polished file. What would take a human producer hours is collapsed into a single prompt. This enhancement philosophy runs through every category: images get brand-aware prompt optimization, videos are assembled from scripted scenes with voiceover and music, and documents arrive fully formatted with correct layouts and professional typography.From the Founders“Teams were juggling five, six, sometimes ten different AI tools just to produce basic marketing content,” said Szymon Piekarz, Co-founder of Klono. “The models are incredible, but the experience around them is broken. Modio fixes that — one prompt, one dashboard, one place where everything lives. We think of it as the Key moment for AI content, except this time the platform doesn’t just store your files, it creates them.”“We don’t just give people access to models — we enhance what those models can do,” added Denis Kuchur, Co-founder of Klono. “A single model can generate a voice clip or write a script. But it takes orchestration to turn one prompt into a complete 15-minute podcast with hosts, guests, music, and professional mixing. That’s the layer we’ve built. We’re building the content layer for every AI-native business, and Modio is the foundation of that vision.”Built for Every TeamModio serves a wide spectrum of users. Marketing teams can generate entire campaigns at scale — ad creatives, social posts, video ads, and voiceovers — from a single prompt. Agencies deliver client work faster with polished visuals and branded presentations. Individual creators gain a unified workspace for thumbnails, podcast audio, social video, and documents. Whether you are a solo entrepreneur or a 100-person content team, Modio replaces a dozen subscriptions with one dashboard.AvailabilityModio is available now at modio.ai with a free tier requiring no credit card. Paid plans for teams and enterprises offer higher usage limits, priority model access, and dedicated support. For sales inquiries, visit modio.ai/contact.About KlonoKlono Inc. is an AI orchestration company that unifies foundation models and SaaS applications into a cohesive framework powering AI-native products. Built on over 100 supporting models and 200 integrations connected through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Klono’s ecosystem includes Modio (AI media management), Airminal (AI voice interfaces), Empli (AI employees), and IOTO (robotics AI models). Learn more at klono.ai.Media ContactKlono Inc. Press Office | s@klono.aiklono.ai | modio.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.