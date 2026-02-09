Airminals are built to work wherever customers are — online or in the physical world airminal logo

SAN FRANCISCO, DE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world's leading voice AI company selects Airminal as a strategic grant recipient, fueling a platform that lets anyone create and deploy AI-voice-controlled interfaces from a single promptElevenLabs, the world's leading voice AI company, has selected Airminal — the AI-voice interface platform by Klono Inc. — as a recipient of its competitive Startup Grant program. The move signals ElevenLabs' confidence in Airminal's vision: a world where any business can create a fully functional, voice-powered AI interface and deploy it on any screen, device, or physical space — a website, an app, a shared link, or a tablet in a store — all from a single promptWhat Are Airminals?Airminals are AI-voice-controlled interfaces that let people talk to AI to get things done. Behind every conversation, the AI doesn't just chat — it acts. It pulls up visual components, triggers integrations through MCP-connected software, processes payments, books calendars, walks users through presentations, guides purchasing decisions, and manages entire service workflows. A business owner doesn't need developers, designers, or weeks of setup. They come to Airminal, describe what they need in plain language — or simply paste a website link or upload a PDF — and the platform's AI builds a complete, working voice interface with a fully developed process and scenario.One prompt. One interface. Ready to go.Airminal supports a growing range of out-of-the-box interface scenarios: shopping baskets and order processing, calendar booking, customer support, advising and consulting, interactive presentations, payment processing, education and training, and multi-vendor marketplaces — with more being created by users every day.Deploy Everywhere, Reach EveryoneAirminals are built to work wherever customers are — online or in the physical world. Once created, an interface can be placed on a website, shared as a standalone link on social media, embedded in any application, installed on a tablet at a reception desk, run on a phone in the field, or displayed on a screen in a retail store. The same AI-voice interface adapts to context—whether someone is browsing from home or standing in a shop.A restaurant uses it to take orders. A clinic checks in patients. A retailer lets customers browse products, ask questions, and pay — all through natural voice conversation. An advisor guides clients through complex decisions. A training center onboards new employees. The interface is the same. The device and location change. This is what makes Airminal a universal deployment platform — not tied to any single channel or form factor, but designed to bring AI-voice experiences to every touchpoint a business has with its customers.Why ElevenLabs' Backing MattersNone of this works without a voice that sounds real. Voice quality is what separates a clunky automated menu from a conversation that feels genuinely human. That's where ElevenLabs comes in. ElevenLabs builds the most advanced AI voice technology in the world — emotionally expressive text-to-speech, real-time conversational AI agents, voice cloning, and speech recognition in over 70 languages. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, and other leading investors, ElevenLabs has become the standard for realistic AI speech. Their Startup Grants program is highly selective, designed to back companies they believe are building the future of voice-powered experiences.By selecting Airminal for its grant program, ElevenLabs is putting its technology behind a platform that extends voice AI beyond screens and into the places where people actually live, work, and shop. The grant gives Airminal access to ElevenLabs' suite of voice products, enabling natural, multilingual voice interactions that blur the line between talking to AI and talking to a person. For Airminal, this backing is meaningful validation — a sign that one of the most respected companies in voice AI recognizes the value of Airminal's approach to making AI-voice interfaces accessible to any business, on any surface.The Bigger PictureThe way humans interact with technology is shifting. Screens full of buttons and menus are giving way to conversations. Voice is the most natural interface for humans, and companies that figure out how to bring voice AI into everyday physical and digital touchpoints will define the next era of customer experience.Airminal, powered by ElevenLabs' voice technology, is building exactly that future — one where a single prompt creates an intelligent, voice-driven interface that works on a website today and a store kiosk tomorrow. With ElevenLabs' backing, Airminal is positioned to accelerate this vision across industries and geographies, making AI-voice interfaces as ubiquitous as websites are today.About Klono Inc.Klono Inc. is an AI orchestration company that unifies foundation models and SaaS applications into a cohesive AI framework powering AI-native products. Its ecosystem includes Airminal (AI-voice interfaces). The Klono platform supports over 200 integrations and 100+ AI models, enabling businesses to build, train, and deploy intelligent agents across text, voice, video, and touch modalities. Learn more at klono.ai and airminal.com.About ElevenLabsElevenLabs builds the most advanced AI voice and audio technology in the world, enabling creators, developers, and businesses to generate realistic speech, clone voices, and build conversational AI agents in 70+ languages. The ElevenLabs Startup Grants program selects early-stage companies building the future of voice-powered products. 