Almea plans to Establish an AI-Native Wealth Bank, Subject to Regulatory Approval— Pioneering Agent-Driven Finance Era

almea wealth managament

Co-founded by Jacek Starobrat and Szymon Piekarz, Almea is building core banking infrastructure from the ground up on AI and micro-banking models

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Almea today announced plans to develop the world’s pioneering AI-native wealth management and financial services platform, designed to operate under a full banking licence, subject to regulatory approval. Rather than retrofitting AI onto decades-old legacy systems, Almea.ai has built its entire core banking and wealth management architecture natively on AI and micro-banking models, enabling a level of customisation and personalisation that traditional institutions simply cannot match. With a proprietary conversational interface and a personal AI agent assigned to every client, Almea.ai is set to redefine how individuals manage, grow, and protect their wealth.A New Paradigm: Conversational-First BankingUnlike traditional banks that bolt chatbots onto existing platforms, Almea.ai has been architected as a conversational-first institution. The personalisation of the client dashboard happens in real time."We didn't set out to improve banking. We set out to reinvent it," said Jacek Starobrat, Founder and CEO of Almea.ai. "Legacy banks are spending billions trying to layer AI on top of infrastructure built decades ago. Now, there is real momentum to build a truly AI-native financial ecosystem".Szymon Piekarz, Co-Founder, added: "Our micro-banking models allow us to create truly individualised financial products that adapt in real time to each client's life circumstances and market conditions. This isn't one-size-fits-all banking with an AI wrapper. This is finance rebuilt from first principles."Why Now: The Industry Is at a Tipping PointAlmea plans for launch arrives at a moment of unprecedented transformation in the global banking sector. According to the Accenture Banking Trends 2026 report, generative AI is making it easier for consumers to compare and switch between banking products, accelerating disruption and pushing traditional banks into narrower roles unless they reinvent across every layer of the customer experience. The report found that a significant share of banking consumers are now open to using GPT-like financial assistants offered through AI platforms or digital wallets — signalling a fundamental shift in how people expect to interact with their money.The EY-Parthenon 2025 Generative AI in Banking survey confirmed that 77% of banks have now actively launched or soft-launched GenAI applications, up from 61% in 2023, with 89% expecting major transformative benefits within the next two years. Meanwhile, a KPMG report on agentic AI in wealth management found that autonomous AI agents can reduce portfolio management operational costs by 40–50%, improve client retention by 10–20%, and cut compliance operational costs by 35–45%.The SAS Banking Predictions 2026 report put it plainly: the AI experiments are over. Banking has entered a phase where autonomous agents handle real customer requests, and the question is no longer whether AI will transform the industry — but whether institutions are prepared for the consequences."Every report, every data point, every trend line points in the same direction," said Starobrat. "The future of banking is AI-native, conversational, and agent-driven. We're not waiting for that future — we're building it."The Almea.ai Difference: AI-Native from Core to ClientAlmea.ai’s architecture integrates an AI-native core system, personal and business AI agents, proprietary micro-banking models, a conversational-first interface, real-time adaptive systems, and a blockchain-based banking ecosystem connected to traditional financial infrastructure.Setting the Global Standard for AI Innovation in BankingAlmea positions itself not merely as a new entrant in the crowded fintech space, but as the institution defining an entirely new category: the AI-native bank. While the world's largest financial institutions are investing heavily in AI tools and copilots, they remain fundamentally constrained by legacy architectures built over decades.The Backbase Banking Predictions 2026 report noted that neobanks continue to scale globally on lightweight, cloud-native infrastructures, while tech giants embed financial services into lifestyle ecosystems. But even these challengers are adapting existing models rather than building from scratch. Almea.ai is the pioneer institution to take the leap — constructing a wealth management bank where AI is not a feature, but the operating system.The 10x Banking 2026 Trends report underscored that after years of incrementalism, banking is entering a phase of accelerated structural change, with fourth-generation cloud-native cores breaking banks free from what the report called "cathedrals of code." Almea.ai embodies this shift, offering a glimpse of what banking looks like when built for the AI era from day one.Looking AheadAlmea.ai has plans to expand across European markets throughout 2026 and beyond. The company is also in active discussions with regulatory bodies to help shape frameworks for AI-native financial institutions — a category that, until now, simply did not exist."We believe that within the next decade, every major bank will be AI-native — or it will be irrelevant," said Piekarz. "Almea.ai intends to lead that transformation, not follow it."About Almea.aiAlmea.ai is an AI-native wealth banking project designed to operate under a full European Union banking licence, subject to regulatory approval. Almea has developed a blockchain-based banking and wealth management infrastructure, where artificial intelligence functions as the integration layer between traditional financial services and digital financial ecosystems.With a presence across the United Kingdom, Poland, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, Almea.ai is building a next-generation financial platform designed for the AI era — where intelligent systems enhance client interaction, product personalisation, and financial decision-making.Regulatory DisclaimerAlmea does not currently provide regulated banking, deposit-taking, investment, or financial advisory services. Any future regulated activities will be subject to obtaining the required licences and approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities. Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer of banking services, investment services, or financial advice.Media Contact: Almea Press Office contact@almea.ai www.almea.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.