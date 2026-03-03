PositiveSingles Marks March 16 as STD Testing Day

PositiveSingles highlights March 16 as STD Testing Day, encouraging regular testing and informed sexual health decisions. The PositiveSingles platform emphasizes privacy, community support, and responsible health disclosure for its members.

Through STD Testing Day, PositiveSingles promotes awareness, early detection, and stigma-free sexual health for singles everywhere.

STD Testing Day is a chance for singles everywhere to take charge of their sexual health without fear or shame” — John Martinuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PositiveSingles , the world’s largest online community for people living with sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), officially designates March 16 as STD Testing Day, a dedicated awareness day created to encourage regular testing, reduce stigma, and promote honest conversations around sexual health.Regular STD testing is an important step for anyone who is sexually active or wants to understand their sexual health. Many sexual health experts suggest that periods of increased socializing, such as holidays, may lead to higher-risk sexual behaviors, highlighting the importance of regular STD testing. March 16 is designated as STD Testing Day to remind everyone to check their STD status regularly, prevent transmission, and take proactive steps to protect both their own and their partners’ health. It also emphasizes the importance of testing for people living with STDs to avoid additional infections and help support a safer community.“STD Testing Day is a chance for singles everywhere to take charge of their sexual health without fear or shame,” said John Martinuk, spokesperson for PositiveSingles. “We hope this initiative inspires open conversations and regular testing habits.”On March 16, PositiveSingles calls on individuals to prioritize regular STD testing as part of responsible sexual health management, whether they are learning their status for the first time or living with an existing STD, helping build a safer and healthier community.For more information about STD Testing Day and why testing matters, visit https://www.positivesingles.com/stdtestingday About PositiveSinglesFounded in 2001, PositiveSingles is the world’s leading platform connecting individuals living with STDs, and is committed to building safe, supportive, and stigma-free communities. The PositiveSingles app is also available on the Apple App Store and Google Play

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.