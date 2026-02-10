STD Dating App PositiveSingles Launches Lifetime Premium Membership for Celebrities

The PositiveSingles platform emphasizes privacy, community support, and responsible health disclosure for its members.

A lifetime premium membership for public figures, built on PositiveSingles’ long-established privacy and trust standards.

Celebrities and public figures can now help guide sexual health discussions and raise awareness of prevention & treatment, and contribute to reducing stigma around sexual health.” — John Martinuk, spokesperson for PositiveSingles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PositiveSinglestoday announced the launch of its Lifetime Premium Membership Plan, designed with high-profile individuals such as celebrities and public figures in mind. As a leading dating and support platform for people living with STDs, including herpes, PositiveSingles has long focused on creating a respectful environment where health disclosure is treated with care, accuracy, and dignity. In the context of growing public dialogue around sexual health, the platform recognizes that celebrities, through their visibility, can play a positive role in shaping understanding, reducing stigma, and promoting responsible health communication.Celebrities and public figures who participate in the Lifetime Premium Membership Plan can support more informed conversations around sexual health. By engaging with the platform in a long-term, privacy-conscious way, they can help raise awareness of prevention strategies, available treatments, and accurate information about STDs."Recent public discussions around sexual health and public figures have highlighted a broader societal issue," said John Martinuk, spokesperson for PositiveSingles. "These conversations show that how information about sexual health is shared and understood can influence public attitudes for a long time. In online and digital environments, inaccurate or incomplete information can spread quickly and create misunderstandings. By participating in programs such as the Lifetime Premium Membership Plan, celebrities and public figures can help guide these discussions, promote science-based perspectives, raise awareness of prevention and treatment options, and contribute to reducing stigma around sexual health."Privacy SafeGuarder™: Privacy Beyond Visibility ControlsAt the core of the Lifetime Premium Membership Plan is Privacy SafeGuarder™, a community governance framework designed to discourage and address the misuse of health-related information shared on the platform. Under Privacy SafeGuarder™, members are prohibited from using another person's sensitive personal information for purposes such as unauthorized sharing, coercion or solicitation, harassment, retaliation, or commercial use without consent.Reported violations are reviewed in the context of platform activity, and proportionate actions are taken when appropriate. These may include messaging restrictions, account limitations, or account removal depending on the severity. This framework is intended to prevent misuse and reinforce accountability while respecting individual privacy.“For users facing high-exposure scenarios, the real risk is rarely the initial disclosure—it’s what happens afterward. The Lifetime Premium Membership Plan aims to reduce downstream misuse by setting clear boundaries and reinforcing accountability, while supporting a more responsible public conversation around sexual health,” John Martinuk added.Built for High-Privacy ScenariosThe Lifetime Premium Membership Plan also includes a set of privacy controls tailored for situations where uncontrolled exposure could have lasting consequences:These features are intended to support safer, more deliberate connections—particularly in contexts where personal information can quickly become part of a broader public narrative.About PositiveSinglesTo learn more about the Lifetime Premium Membership plan, please visit www.positivesingles.com . Now, the PositiveSingles app is also available on the Apple App Store and Google Play

