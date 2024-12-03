Creators of Dating app Down Launch Dapper, AI-Driven App to Transform Profile Photos & Headshots

Dapper - an AI-powered app that creates profile photos and professional headshots AI-Driven App to Transform Profile Photos & Headshots

Creators of Down launch Dapper, an AI-powered app transforming profile photos for dating, jobs, and social media with polished, tailored images in just minutes.

We built Dapper with the same philosophy as Down: making it easy to connect. Whether for a job, a date, or social media, great profile photos are key.” — Founder/President Colin Hodge

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team behind Down , the popular dating app, has unveiled Dapper , an AI-powered app that creates profile photos and professional headshots designed to impress on dating platforms, professional networks, and social media.Dapper uses advanced artificial intelligence to reimagine profile photos, offering a fast, user-friendly alternative to time-consuming photoshoots or editing tools. Requiring just seven uploaded images, the app generates dozens of polished pictures tailored to specific needs — professional, casual, or even playful settings like holding a puppy.With its roots in the dating world, Dapper focuses on making a strong first impression. Whether it’s for LinkedIn, Tinder, Bumble, or Instagram, the app is designed to help users stand out."We built Dapper with the same philosophy as Down: making it easier for people to connect," said Founder/President Colin Hodge. "Whether you’re looking for a job, a date, or to boost your social media, great profile photos are the key to success."Features- Professional Quality: Create polished images and professional headshots perfect for LinkedIn or resumes.- Casual & Cool: Generate relaxed, stylish photos ideal for social or dating profiles.- Playful Charm: Melt hearts with photos featuring puppies or fun outdoor settings.- AI Watermarked: All generated photos are watermarked AI, for responsible usage of AI.- Quick and Easy: Unlike competitors that require 20+ uploads, Dapper’s advanced AI works with just seven photos.- The app offers a seamless experience: upload your photos, choose a style, and let the AI handle the rest. Finished pictures can be downloaded or shared directly on different platforms.Dapper caters to daters and professionals alike. For users of apps like Tinder and Bumble, it creates images that catch attention. For job seekers and professionals, it provides clean, credible visuals for LinkedIn or portfolios.With its origins in Down, Dapper reflects the team’s expertise in online interaction and user engagement. Dapper is now available for download on iOS. Its intuitive design, quick processing, and versatility make it a must-have for anyone wanting to elevate their online presence.

