Hashport Unveils Faucet API to Accelerate User Onboarding Across the Hedera Ecosystem

New API empowers developers to seamlessly distribute HBAR drips directly from their platforms, leveraging Hedera's only Mainnet faucet for automated user growth

By opening the Faucet API, we’re enabling Hedera builders and making the user journey onto Hedera smoother and more accessible than ever before.” — Jesse Whiteside, Head of Business For Hashport

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hashport is proud to announce the official launch of the Hashport Faucet API, a robust developer tool designed to supercharge user acquisition and ecosystem expansion on the Hedera network. Powered by its decentralised set of validators, including validator BCW Group, Hashport is releasing this API to enable seamless, programmatic distribution of HBAR drips, allowing Web3 protocols to instantly onboard new users without ‘cold-start’ friction.

Building on Proven Infrastructure:

Originally launched last year, the Hashport Faucet has established itself as a critical piece of infrastructure, currently functioning as the only Mainnet faucet for the Hedera network. Until now, this utility was accessible only via a standalone user interface. With today’s release, Hashport unlocks access via API for the broader ecosystem, allowing partners to flexibly integrate the faucet directly into their own applications.

Josh Sroge, CEO & Chairman at The Hedera Foundation, commented, "By providing robust infrastructure tools like the Faucet API, we are delivering on the Foundation's firm commitment to Hedera's long-term growth and stability. This empowers our ecosystem partners to scale their user base efficiently, securely, and with a clear path to decentralized mass adoption."

Empowering Partners with Scalable Infrastructure, the Faucet API is built to handle the demands of high-growth applications, offering a suite of features designed for flexibility and control:

Seamless Integration - Partners can utilize the "Drip Route" to programmatically send HBAR to eligible Account IDs, effectively removing the barrier to entry for new users interacting with dApps for the first time.

Partner Portal & Analytics - A dedicated dashboard allows partners to log in securely via Hashpack to view real-time performance metrics, including daily active users and transaction success rates.

Automated Treasury Management - To ensure continuous operation during high-traffic campaigns, the system features automated threshold alerts, notifying partners when their faucet wallet needs replenishing.

Security & Compliance: Built with enterprise-grade security, the platform includes granular role management, API key rotation, and instant "pause" functionality, giving partners full command over their distribution channels.

A Commitment to Ecosystem Growth:

The launch of the Faucet API reinforces Hashport’s commitment to providing the essential building blocks for a decentralised future. By simplifying the technical complexities of token distribution, Hashport allows developers to focus on what matters most: building incredible applications and growing their communities. If you are building on Hedera, connect with us to learn more.

About Hashport

Hashport is the enterprise-grade public utility, and the only native token bridge on the Hedera network, that facilitates the movement of digital assets between distributed networks, extending their functionality in a quick, secure, and cost-effective way. In order to remain platform-neutral, hashport functions without the use of a proprietary token. The platform is built on a robust and performant architecture which is secured and operated by a global group of industry-leading validator partners. hashport has passed a rigorous security audit and follows industry-best practices, regularly performing comprehensive network tests to ensure the integrity of the network.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.