Hashport Launches Mainnet HBAR Faucet to Onboard the Next Wave of Web3 Users on Hedera

As the native bridge operator for Hedera, Hashport saw the need to simplify the process of onboarding new users. A simple & secure faucet is key to help the network welcome its next wave of users.” — Jesse Whiteside, Hashport’s Head of Business.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hashport is proud to announce the launch of the HBAR Faucet, a purpose-built public utility, supported by the Hedera Foundation, designed to remove a fundamental barrier to entry into the Hedera ecosystem, simplifying the onboarding process for the next wave of new users and developers from across Web3 and beyond.

The HBAR Faucet is the first mainnet token faucet and is being hosted by Hashport at faucet.hashport.network. Hashport is Hedera’s native token bridge and has been a staple of the ecosystem since its inception in 2021.

The HBAR Faucet provides a solution for direct access to the native token, offering a small but vital amount of HBAR to cover initial account transaction fees, thereby enabling immediate engagement with the network's powerful capabilities.

The faucet provides first-time users with $0.25 USD in HBAR to cover initial network fees. These fees can include, but are not limited to, making token associations and performing DEX swaps.

"As the native bridge operator for the Hedera ecosystem, Hashport saw the need to simplify the process of onboarding new users onto the network. A simple and secure faucet is yet another important tool to help the Hedera network welcome its next wave of users," stated Jesse Whiteside, Hashport’s Head of Business.

HashPass

In tandem with the faucet launch, HashPass is also being released; a Hedera account verification system that helps to increase ecosystem trust while keeping users better protected from bot activity.

HashPass will ascribe a score to every Hedera account, which in time, will help to standardize safe access to platforms in the Hedera ecosystem.

The HashPass score is a living credential that grows with an account's on-chain activity, analyzing metrics such as account age, transaction count, transaction diversity, and interactions with NFTs, tokens, staking, etc. As Hedera hosts an influx of new users, HashPass will help dApps and other platforms ensure their user base is composed of genuine participants.

Hashport has also updated its website to include a new resource hub, helping users get started on the Hedera network.

The "Getting Started on Hedera" hub on the landing page at hashport.network serves as a central hub, guiding new users through the essential tools needed to interact with the network.

The page provides direct access to the Hedera Faucet, popular Web3 wallets, and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms across the Hedera network.

Hashport's development of the HBAR Faucet and HashPass is based on the belief that the future of Web3 is interconnected. These functionalities help to address the increasing need for interoperability within the multi-chain ecosystem. By solving key challenges in user onboarding and security, Hashport is helping Hedera attract and retain new users.

For more information and to begin your journey, visit Hashport and follow Hashport on X.

About Hashport: Hashport is an enterprise-grade public utility that facilitates the secure, fast, and cost-effective transfer of digital assets between distributed networks, extending their functionality in a quick, secure, and cost-effective way.

