stakeFi Launches v1 Platform, Setting a New Standard for Institutional Digital Asset Yield

stakeFi - The Institutional Standard for Digital Asset Yield

stakeFi announces the launch of its institutional-grade infrastructure layer for the digital asset economy.

Organizations need a precision-built engine. stakeFi bridges this gap, offering a unified solution to capture yield with absolute confidence, setting the new standard for the digital asset economy.” — Brett Hornung, Chief Revenue Officer at stakeFi

HONG KONG, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- stakeFi, the institutional-grade infrastructure layer for the digital asset economy, today announced its formal launch and the immediate availability of its v1 institutional staking platform. As part of the BCW Technologies vertical of BCW Group, a leading web3 venture studio and enterprise solutions provider, stakeFi has a mission to serve as the industry standard for digital asset yield, specifically engineered for the rigorous demands of corporate, institutional, and digital asset ecosystem participants.

Launching with 15+ enterprise clients and a track record of supporting 35+ protocols, stakeFi enters the market not as a startup, but as a veteran provider of enterprise-grade validator infrastructure.

As institutional participation in the digital asset economy matures, the demand for compliant, secure, and scalable staking solutions has outpaced generalist infrastructure: stakeFi fills this gap in institutional demand. The new v1 platform consolidates validator operations into a single, comprehensive dashboard, allowing institutions to securely stake assets, monitor performance, and generate granular reports from one unified view or single API interface. The platform retains the rigorous security frameworks that enterprises require, demonstrated by its SOC 2 (Type II) Compliance.

“As the era of institutional adoption arrives, organizations need more than basic solutions - they need a precision-built engine designed for their specific execution and data standards,” said Brett Hornung, Chief Revenue Officer at stakeFi. “stakeFi bridges this gap, offering a scalable, unified solution for everyone from web2 giants to web3-native wallets and custodians to capture yield with absolute confidence. Whether through our dedicated dashboard or single API interface, we are setting the new standard for how the world’s most sophisticated entities power the digital asset economy.”

Strategic Growth and Future Roadmap:

The launch of stakeFi v1 establishes a foundation engineered for enterprise-grade scalability. This milestone strategically positions the company for its next phase of growth, including a planned capital raise in H1 2026. Proceeds will be deployed to scale global operations, advance the platform’s proprietary AI-driven analytics, and broaden support for emerging, high-yield protocols.

A Continued Partnership: BCW Group remains stakeFi’s founding incubator and strategic advisor to ensure that the venture carries forward its deep institutional DNA while pursuing high-growth opportunities.

“This spin-out represents the successful graduation of one of our core verticals,” said Kyle Baron, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at BCW Group. “BCW Technologies has built a world-class engine. stakeFi is now ready to run at the speed required to capture the exploding demand for institutional staking & yield services.”

Join us as we define the next era of digital asset yield—contact our team today to discuss how stakeFi can optimize your institutional staking strategy at stakefi.network.

About stakeFi:

stakeFi is the institutional-grade infrastructure layer for the digital asset economy, dedicated to providing secure validator services and yield optimization for the world’s leading corporations and financial institutions. As part of the BCW Technologies vertical of BCW Group focusing exclusively on institutional needs, stakeFi combines 6+ years of crypto infrastructure experience with SOC 2-compliant security, comprehensive reporting, and seamless execution. Our platform enables enterprises, custodians, exchanges, and institutions to securely stake, earn, and monitor assets across multiple protocols with confidence. Learn more at stakefi.network and connect with us on X & LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

