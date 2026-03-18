Turn1 Unveils 2025–2026 Performance Upgrades for Ducati, Aprilia, and BMW Motorcycles

Premium carbon fiber components designed to improve performance, style, and the overall riding experience

Turn1 reflects the shift toward lighter, smarter, precision-driven upgrades that enhance performance, control, and the overall riding experience.” — Ashish Fernando, Founder, Turn1

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turn1 , a retailer of premium carbon fiber components for performance motorcycles, announced the launch of its 2025–2026 upgrade lineup for selected Ducati, Aprilia, and BMW Motorrad models.The latest collection features lightweight carbon fiber components, designed to improve aerodynamics, reduce overall motorcycle weight, and enhance the look of modern performance bikes. Built for riders who appreciate both performance and precise engineering, the lineup reflects the rising demand for premium upgrades that enhance riding dynamics while elevating visual appeal.It highlights the brand’s focus on combining advanced materials with motorsport-inspired design to create components that enhance the performance character of high-end sport motorcycles.“Performance today isn’t just about raw power. It’s about precision, efficiency, and the experience of control. What Turn1 is doing with carbon fiber upgrades reflects a broader shift in rider expectations. Enthusiasts want components that don’t just make their machines faster, but smarter, lighter, and more refined. This blend of engineering and aesthetics is where the future of performance motorcycling is headed.” Ashish Fernando, Founder, Turn1.Supporting Some of the Most Popular Performance MotorcyclesThe Turn1 2025–2026 upgrade lineup supports several well-known sport motorcycles widely used for high-performance street riding and track-day events.Among the supported models are the Aprilia RS660 and the Aprilia RSV4.The RS660 is known for its lightweight chassis and balanced performance, making it a popular choice for riders seeking a capable middleweight sport bike. The RSV4, on the other hand, represents Aprilia’s flagship superbike platform and carries a strong racing heritage, thanks to its powerful V4 engine and track-focused design.Turn1’s upgrade lineup also supports performance motorcycles from BMW, including the BMW S1000R and the BMW S1000RR. The S1000R is a high-performance naked sport motorcycle known for its aggressive power delivery and responsive handling. The S1000RR is one of BMW’s most recognizable superbikes and is widely used in both professional racing and track-day environments thanks to its advanced electronics and powerful inline-four engine.The collection also includes upgrades for several Ducati models, including the Ducati Multistrada V4, Ducati Panigale V4, and Ducati Panigale V4R. The Multistrada V4 combines long-distance touring comfort with high-performance engineering, making it a versatile motorcycle for both road and adventure riders. The Panigale V4 and Panigale V4R are among Ducati’s most advanced superbikes and are known for their racing technology and track performance.Additional supported models include the Ducati Streetfighter V4, V4S, and V2. These motorcycles combine superbike-level performance with aggressive naked styling and have become increasingly popular among riders seeking a blend of power and everyday usability.A Range of Precision-Engineered Carbon Fiber ComponentsThe 2025–2026 Turn1 upgrade collection includes several high-performance components designed to enhance both functionality and appearance. These parts are manufactured using advanced carbon-fiber processes to ensure strength, durability, and a distinctive motorsport-inspired finish.Key components in the new lineup include:Aerodynamic WingletsWinglets are designed to improve aerodynamic stability at higher speeds. Inspired by technologies used in professional racing, carbon fiber winglets can increase downforce and improve front-end stability during aggressive riding or on the track.Carbon Fiber Heel GuardsHeel guards are both functional and aesthetic upgrades. They protect the motorcycle frame and swingarm from boot wear while adding a premium carbon-fiber appearance that complements the bike's overall design.Tank Side PanelsTank side panels enhance the motorcycle's visual styling while providing additional grip areas for riders. Carbon fiber tank panels offer durability and improved design detail compared with standard plastic or metal components.Fairing Trims and PanelsCarbon fiber fairing trims help refine the motorcycle’s overall look while reducing weight. These parts are designed to integrate seamlessly with factory bodywork, creating a cleaner and more aggressive sport bike aesthetic.Carbon Fiber Manifold CoversManifold covers serve both protective and visual purposes. Carbon fiber manifold covers improve heat resistance and provide a premium finish that complements other carbon fiber upgrades on the motorcycle.Designed for Direct Fitment and Easy InstallationOne of the key design priorities for Turn1 is ensuring that performance upgrades remain practical for riders. Each Turn1 component is manufactured using high-quality carbon fiber composites and finished with a UV-resistant clear coat. This protective coating preserves the material while highlighting the distinctive woven carbon fiber pattern, valued by performance enthusiasts. The parts are engineered for direct fitment, meaning riders can install them without complex structural modifications or specialized fabrication. This allows owners to upgrade their motorcycles quickly while maintaining compatibility with existing components.Exploring the Turn1 Product CollectionRiders interested in the new performance lineup can explore the full product range on the Turn1 website. The website showcases the company’s growing catalog of carbon fiber upgrades and provides detailed product descriptions, compatibility information, and images for different motorcycle models. This platform allows riders to easily discover components designed to improve both the appearance and performance of their motorcycles.By combining advanced materials with careful engineering and rider-focused design, Turn1 continues to expand its portfolio of premium carbon fiber upgrades for modern sport motorcycles.AvailabilityThe 2025–2026 Turn1 carbon fiber performance-upgraded collection is now available on the company’s official website. To find accurate, stylish carbon fiber products for your superbikes, you can search by brand name, model name, and year of manufacture.About Turn1Turn1 is a premium brand of carbon fiber motorcycle parts designed for riders who value performance, precision engineering, and motorsport-inspired aesthetics. The company provides lightweight carbon fiber upgrades for leading sport motorcycles, helping riders enhance handling, reduce weight, and elevate the visual character of their machines.Learn more at our Turn1 website

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