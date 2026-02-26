WiseCleaner Introduces Native 64-Bit Support and New Game Booster Feature in Wise Care 365

Wise Care 365 new version

WiseCleaner is excited to announce two new upgrades to Wise Care 365, designed to deliver smarter installation, and a smoother gaming experience.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseCleaner is excited to announcea major update to its flagship product, Wise Care 365. The new version introduces full native support for 64-bit operating systems along with a powerful new module, Game Booster, designed to help users achieve a smoother, faster gaming experience.Native 64-Bit Support with Smart Installer DetectionWith this update, Wise Care 365 now fully supports native 64-bit systems. The installer intelligently detects the user’s operating system architecture and automatically installs the matching 32‑bit or 64‑bit version. This ensures that all components run natively, delivering better performance, enhanced stability, and full compatibility with the latest Windows systems.Game Booster: Unleash Your PC’s Gaming PotentialWise Care 365 also welcomes a brand-new feature: Game Booster. Game Booster helps gamers get the most out of their hardware by intelligently optimizing system resources and background processes. The intuitive interface presents a detailed list of services, each clearly marked as “Optimized” or “Unoptimized,” allowing users to quickly identify which services may be consuming valuable resources. Key features of Game Booster include:Memory OptimizationGame Booster improves gaming performance by intelligently managing system memory. It frees up RAM and clears standby memory to ensure that more resources are available for active games. By reducing unnecessary memory consumption in the background, the system can respond faster and maintain more stable performance during intensive gaming sessions.System OptimizationGame Booster enhances system-level settings to prioritize gaming performance. It can enable Windows Game Mode, switch the system to a high-performance power plan, and adjust certain configuration settings to minimize interruptions. By streamlining these key options, the feature helps reduce latency, prevent unexpected disruptions, and create a more focused environment for gameplay.Service OptimizationGame Booster also optimizes Windows services that may consume CPU, disk, or network resources unnecessarily. By adjusting non-essential background services and reducing redundant activity, it allows the system to dedicate more processing power to games. This results in improved responsiveness, smoother frame rates, and a better overall gaming experience.AvailabilityThe updated version of Wise Care 365 is available immediately for download from the official WiseCleaner website . For more information, please visit https://www.wisecleaner.com/wise-care-365.html About WiseCleanerSince 2012, WiseCleaner has been on a mission to provide productive and creative system software products and the most intimate services to consumers around the world. After more than 10 years of continuous efforts, WiseCleaner owns more than 20 product patents now, including Wise Care 365, Wise Duplicate Finder, and Wise Data Recovery, and has become a leader in the software program industry. With a pragmatic attitude and professional team, today, consumers from more than 90 different countries/regions use WiseCleaner products and give high praise and support.

