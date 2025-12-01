WiseCleaner Announces 2025 Christmas Giveaway Featuring 11 Premium Software Titles

As the festive season approaches, WiseCleaner is bringing holiday cheer to PC users with its 2025 Christmas Giveaway.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseCleaner has launched its annual Christmas Giveaway for 2025, offering access to 11 premium software products at no cost during the event period. The giveaway runs from December 1, 2025, through January 2, 2026, and features contributions from multiple software developers across the PC utility, multimedia, productivity, and security sectors.Event OverviewThe 2025 campaign provides time-limited licenses for a curated lineup of software tools. Each product becomes available during a designated claim window, with new titles released every few days throughout the event. The program highlights a mix of system optimization utilities, backup solutions, editing tools, and media applications.Participants complete three steps to receive a license during the applicable date range: share the event through a supported social media channel, select the featured software, and submit an email address for license delivery.Giveaway Schedule and Software LineupThe 2025 Christmas Giveaway includes the following titles:• December 1–3: WinX MediaTrans V8.0iPhone and iPad file management and transfer tool (Valued at $39.95)• December 4–6: Ashampoo Privacy Inspector 2PC activity analysis and privacy-focused data cleaning (Valued at $40)• December 7–9: AOMEI Backupper HomeBackup and restoration solution for Windows systems and personal data(Valued at $29.95, 1-year)• December 10–12: XmindMind-mapping and visual organization software with AI-powered features(Valued at $45, 3 months)• December 13–15: MiniTool MovieMakerVideo editing application with transitions, effects, and export options(Valued at $59.99)• December 16–18: Geekersoft Watermark RemoverTool for adding or removing watermarks on images and videos(Valued at $19.99)• December 19–21: Magic Recovery KeyProduct key recovery utility for Windows and Windows Server(Valued at $29.95, 1-year)• December 22–24: EasyUEFIUEFI boot management and partition configuration solution(Valued at $29.95)• December 25–27: Photo Background RemoverBackground removal and subject isolation tool for photos(Valued at $59.99)• December 28–30: Text Edit PlusLightweight text editor for document creation and editing(Valued at $19)• December 31–January 2: OnlineTV 20Access to more than 100 international TV channels via desktop playback(Valued at $29.99)With only a finite number of free licenses available, and the giveaway ending on January 2, 2026, now is the time to act. For more information and to enter the giveaway, please visit: https://www.wisecleaner.com/cp/christmas2025/xmasgw.html Since 2012, WiseCleaner has been on a mission to provide productive and creative system software products and the most intimate services to consumers around the world. After more than 10 years of continuous efforts, WiseCleaner owns more than 20 product patents now, including Wise Care 365, Wise Duplicate Finder, and Wise Data Recovery, and has become a leader in the software program industry. With a pragmatic attitude and professional team, today, consumers from more than 90 different countries/regions use WiseCleaner products and give high praise and support.

