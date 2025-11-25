WiseCleaner Black Friday 2025: Offering Up to 84% Off Premium PC Utilities

Maximize Your Computer's Performance and Savings with Exclusive Limited-Time Offers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In time for the ultimate bargain-hunting weekend, WiseCleaner is launching its biggest sale of the year: the “Black Friday Sale 2025” campaign offers massive discounts on top software titles, plus a fun bonus spin-the-wheel game for extra savings. The promotion runs now through December 7, 2025.Black Friday Pack — Only $20.95 (Save $103.80 | 84% OFF)This year's standout offer is the Black Friday Pack, a comprehensive bundle that provides a complete toolkit for PC maintenance, privacy, and performance. Valued at $124.75, the bundle is available for an incredible $20.95, representing an 84% saving. The pack includes one-year licenses for three PCs for:• Wise Care 365 Pro: Optimize, clean, and speed up your PC.• Wise Folder Hider Pro: For encrypting and hiding sensitive files.• Wise Duplicate Finder: Free up space by removing duplicate files.• Wise Hotkey: Create quick shortcuts to improve productivity.• Wise Program Uninstaller: Fully remove stubborn applications.Individual Product DealsIn addition to the bundle, individual products are also heavily discounted:• Wise Care 365 Pro: Get a yearly license for 1 PC at $11.98, down from $29.95. Save 60%.• Wise Folder Hider Pro, Wise Registry Cleaner Pro, Wise Video Converter Pro: Each available for $11.98 for a 3-PC yearly license. Save 60%.• Wise Data Recovery Pro: Recover lost files for just $31.98 for a 1-year license (Windows), $80.98 for a 1-year license (Mac). Save 60%.• Wise ImageX: Leverage AI for photo enhancement with a yearly plan at $13.96. Save 30%.• Wise PDF Editor: Manage PDF documents with a deeply discounted plan. Save up to 50%.Extra Fun with Instant Savings SpinIn addition to the flat price reductions, users can participate in a “Spin the Wheel” mini-game to earn an extra discount up to $3 on top of the already reduced price. Simple steps: click Start → spin → copy promo code or redeem → share with friends for more fun.The Black Friday 2025 sale is live now at https://www.wisecleaner.com/cp/blackfriday2025/ . This is a limited-time offer, so users are encouraged to visit the website and secure their savings before the promotion ends.Since 2012, WiseCleaner has been on a mission to provide productive and creative system software products and the most intimate services to consumers around the world. After more than 10 years of continuous efforts, WiseCleaner owns more than 20 product patents now, including Wise Care 365, Wise Duplicate Finder, and Wise Data Recovery, and has become a leader in the software program industry. With a pragmatic attitude and professional team, today, consumers from more than 90 different countries/regions use WiseCleaner products and give high praise and support.

