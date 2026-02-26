Groundbreaking Ceremony Signals Beepo Relocation and MicroSourcing Expansion in Clark

MicroSourcing grows its Clark presence as Beepo transitions to a new, upgraded delivery facility.

As we continue to expand beyond Metro Manila, Clark represents exactly the kind of regional growth we believe in, thoughtful, capability-led, and anchored in long-term partnerships.” — Haidee Enriquez, CEO of MicroSourcing Group

CLARK, PHILIPPINES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MicroSourcing and Beepo marked a major milestone with the groundbreaking of a new service delivery center in Clark, Pampanga, scheduled to open in June 2026. The development reflects Beepo’s transition into an upgraded workspace within Clark and MicroSourcing’s continued expansion beyond Metro Manila, reinforcing the Group’s long-term investment in regional delivery capability across the Philippines.EXPANDING DELIVERY WHERE CAPABILITY ALREADY EXISTSClark has steadily evolved into one of the Philippines’ most strategic outsourcing and business continuity hubs. Anchored by the Clark Freeport Zone, the region offers a strong combination of infrastructure, talent accessibility, and operational resilience that continues to attract both global enterprises and growing offshore teams.The area benefits from a deep and expanding talent pipeline drawn from Pampanga and neighboring provinces, supported by leading universities producing graduates across finance, healthcare, technology, creative services, and back-office disciplines. Clark International Airport, modern transport networks, and reliable utilities further strengthen its position as a delivery environment built for scale and continuity.As organizations increasingly look beyond Metro Manila to diversify delivery risk while maintaining performance, Clark has emerged as a natural destination for sustainable offshore growth.BEEPO: DEEP ROOTS IN A TRUSTED BUSINESS HUBBeepo first established its presence in Clark in 2010, recognizing early on the area’s potential as a strategic hub for offshore delivery. Over the past 16 years, the company has built strong partnerships within the local business community and developed high-performing teams serving global clients across industries.Clark has consistently proven to be a trusted environment for growth — offering a stable economic zone, modern infrastructure, and access to a highly skilled workforce. Beepo’s long-standing success in the region reflects both operational excellence and the strength of the talent pipeline emerging from Pampanga and neighboring provinces.This groundbreaking signals Beepo’s continued confidence in Clark as a long-term hub for client delivery, innovation, and team expansion.WHY CLARK: A STRATEGIC TALENT DESTINATION FOR MICROSOURCINGFor MicroSourcing, Clark represents a compelling combination of capability, resilience, and scalability.Located within the Clark Freeport Zone, the area offers:- Access to top universities and a growing professional talent base across finance, healthcare, technology, customer experience, and back-office functions- World-class infrastructure and transport connectivity, including Clark International Airport- A strong business continuity environment with modern facilities and reliable utilities- A thriving business ecosystem that supports enterprise-grade operationsClark has rapidly evolved into one of the Philippines’ premier outsourcing and Global Capability Center (GCC) destinations. Its expanding commercial developments and modern office spaces make it particularly attractive for companies seeking both performance and long-term sustainability."As we continue to expand beyond Metro Manila, Clark represents exactly the kind of regional growth we believe in, thoughtful, capability-led, and anchored in long-term partnerships. We are investing in Clark not just because of its infrastructure, but because of its people. The strength of the talent pipeline here allows us to build high-performing teams that help our clients scale with resilience and confidence."- Haidee Enriquez, Chief Executive Officer of MicroSourcing GroupCREATING CAREER OPPORTUNITIES FOR FILIPINO PROFESSIONALSBeyond operational growth, the Clark delivery center reflects a continued commitment to regional talent development. Professionals joining MicroSourcing and Beepo in Clark can expect:- Global Exposure: Opportunities to support international brands while remaining rooted in their local community- Career Growth: Structured development pathways, training, and mentorship programs- Collaborative Culture: A workplace that prioritizes belonging, innovation, and long-term engagement- Stability and Security: A delivery environment backed by established infrastructure and sustained investment- Workplace Experience: Modern facilities designed to support productivity, collaboration, and employee well-beingWith the anticipated opening in June 2026, the new Clark site reflects MicroSourcing Group’s continued investment in regional growth, creating opportunities for local talent while enabling global businesses to scale with confidence.________________________________________ABOUT MICROSOURCINGMicroSourcing is an offshore build-to-scale and managed solutions partner to SMEs and mid-market companies, delivering highly skilled professionals by leveraging our deep labor market knowledge and recruitment expertise. 