MicroSourcing Partners with Colombian Institutions to Bring Global Opportunities Closer to Local Talent

Representatives from MicroSourcing, ProColombia, Asociación Colombiana de BPO, Invest in Bogotá, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Haidee Enriquez, CEO of MicroSourcing, shares growth plans for Colombia

The collaboration highlights MicroSourcing’s commitment to developing Colombia’s skilled workforce and connecting local talent with global career opportunities.

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last October 14, executives from MicroSourcing met with officials from ProColombia, Invest in Bogotá, Asociación Colombiana de BPO, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Cancillería de Colombia), to discuss potential collaboration aimed at supporting workforce development and Colombia’s growing business process and digital services sector.The meeting, held at MicroSourcing’s Bogotá office, was led by Haidee Enriquez, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Jose Vasquez, Country Leader for Bogotá Operations. They were accompanied by Regie Samson, Jeffrey De Leon, and Eduardo Bañez, MicroSourcing Philippine employees who visited to provide initial guidance and familiarize themselves with the company’s early operations in Colombia.“We’re not just expanding our footprint in Bogotá, we’re helping create meaningful opportunities for Colombian talent to take part in the global economy,” said Haidee Enriquez. “This move reflects our confidence in Colombia’s potential and our long-term commitment to building a sustainable and people-centered presence in Latin America.”The partnership meeting also gave guests an exclusive preview of MicroSourcing’s new Bogotá site, set to officially open in November. The facility is envisioned as a strategic hub for operations, client collaboration, and innovation, supporting international businesses while creating more career opportunities for Colombian professionals.THE SHARED MISSIONColombia has emerged as one of Latin America’s most active outsourcing markets in recent years, attracting investment from global firms seeking bilingual talent and proximity to North American and European clients. For MicroSourcing, which operates several delivery centers across the Philippines, the move marks its most significant expansion outside of the Philippines to date.As the discussions concluded, all parties reaffirmed a shared mission: to position Colombia as a leading destination for digital services and professional outsourcing in Latin America.“Our value proposition to Colombia talent is to give them the opportunity to showcase to the world how experienced and professional they are across different industries. Colombia is a true powerhouse in customer experience roles, and I’m confident our professionals are ready to take on larger challenges in areas such as Engineering, Finance & Accounting, Healthcare, and Design, among others.” said Jose Vasquez, MicroSourcing Country Leader for Colombia.“MicroSourcing has made big plans for our expansion in Colombia, and Casa Andina represents the solid foundation of what will become the home to hundreds if not thousands of amazing Colombianos who will lead and support our clients’ growth and global footprint.”________________________________________ABOUT MICROSOURCINGMicroSourcing is an offshore build-to-scale and managed solutions partner to SMEs and mid-market companies, delivering highly skilled professionals by leveraging our deep labor market knowledge and recruitment expertise. As a pioneer in this non-traditional offshoring model, we have a proven track record in building reliable and ethical extensions of global businesses, enabling profitable growth for clients.MEDIA CONTACTKatherine SyHead of Marketing and Communications, MicroSourcingpr@microsourcing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.