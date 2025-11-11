Eagleview and MicroSourcing Extend Support to Employees Affected by Cebu Earthquake

MicroSourcing-Eagleview_Cebu Relief Operations - Relief Team MicroSourcing-Eagleview_Cebu Relief Operations - EV Team

Eagleview and MicroSourcing extend relief support to Cebu employees affected by recent earthquakes, providing financial assistance & care packages for recovery.

CEBU, PHILIPPINES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the series of earthquakes felt across the Cebu region from late September to early October, Eagleview, in partnership with MicroSourcing, has launched a coordinated relief initiative to support employees and their families affected by the disaster.The tremor and subsequent aftershocks caused varying degrees of damage to homes and properties, particularly in areas near Bogo City and the northern parts of Cebu. A total of 17 MicroSourcing Cebu employees under the Eagleview project, as well as one (1) security staff were directly affected, with one (1) residence severely damaged and others sustaining partial property losses.In response, Eagleview provided immediate financial assistance of Php240,000 to six (6) employees most impacted by the quake, while additional care packages worth Php100,000 were extended to the remaining affected employees to help them recover and rebuild.Complementing this, MicroSourcing distributed financial support to the six (6) affected employees and collaborated with Eagleview to prepare an additional 100 care packages for broader community distribution to families and relatives of impacted staff.“Our people’s well-being will always come first,” said Luke Loeffler, Sr. Director of Operations at Eagleview. “Many of our Cebu team members have been with us since the beginning, and their resilience continues to inspire us. In times like this, we’re reminded that we’re not just colleagues, we’re a community. Our priority is to ensure that everyone receives the support they need to recover safely and get back on their feet. We’re proud of how our team has come together during this time.”“We have always believed that partnership means standing together, especially when it matters most,” shared Mikey Dela Peña, MicroSourcing Country Leader in the Philippines. “What Eagleview demonstrated in Cebu reflects a kind of leadership that puts people first. Their team’s quick response, empathy, and generosity reaffirm what we value most in our client relationships: a shared responsibility for our people’s well-being. We’re proud to walk beside them in this journey, helping affected employees rebuild, recover, and regain a sense of normalcy after an incredibly difficult period.”Together, Eagleview and MicroSourcing continue to monitor recovery efforts in Cebu, ensuring that affected employees and their families receive the support they need to rebuild and regain stability. The initiative reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to employee welfare, compassion, and community care. Beyond immediate relief, it reinforces a culture of empathy, collaboration, and support that guides how Eagleview and MicroSourcing care for their people every day.“What’s happening in Cebu is a reminder that our responsibilities as employers go beyond day-to-day operations,” Loeffler added. “Many global companies have talented teams here, and even simple acts of support can make a tremendous difference. I’d encourage leaders everywhere to look at how they can step in, collaborate, and help their offshore colleagues and communities recover together.________________________________________About EagleviewEagleview is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. Eagleview is renowned for its geospatial data and its 3.5 billion+ imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. Eagleview’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.About MicroSourcingMicroSourcing is an offshore build-to-scale and managed solutions partner to SMEs and mid-market companies, delivering highly skilled professionals by leveraging our deep labor market knowledge and recruitment expertise. As a pioneer in this non-traditional offshoring model, we have a proven track record in building reliable and ethical extensions of global businesses, enabling profitable growth for clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.