KLEF (Deemed to be University) Earns DASCA Accreditation

INDIA, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF Deemed to be University), a Category I institution recognized by the Government of India and ranked 26 in the NIRF 2025 Indian university rankings, has been accredited by the Data Science Council of America (DASCA) for its data science and allied discipline offerings.

The accreditation is the outcome of an independent, standards-based evaluation designed to benchmark academic programs against globally referenced quality expectations. The DASCA review assessed key dimensions including curriculum architecture, faculty credentials, academic governance, research integration, industry alignment, learning assessment, and outcome orientation. Based on this comprehensive evaluation, DASCA has accredited KLEF’s undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs in data science and related fields in accordance with published DASCA accreditation standards.

This recognition reinforces KLEF’s position as a forward-looking institution building future-ready academic pathways in emerging technologies. With strong institutional investment in structured program design and oversight, KLEF continues to strengthen its contribution to India’s evolving technology workforce needs and the broader global data economy.

“DASCA accreditation is a meaningful milestone for KLEF as it aligns its data science programs with rigorous, internationally referenced accreditation standards. It reflects disciplined curriculum design, research-led learning, and a quality-driven delivery model consistent with global academic benchmarks,” said Avik Dutta, Country Manager, Academik America, the lead institutional partner supporting implementation of DASCA’s Accreditation Program.

“This recognition further strengthens our academic delivery and quality assurance practices, enhances student outcomes, and supports the continued advancement of future-ready curricula across data science and related domains,” said Dr. Nilu Singh, HoD (Alt.), Department of Integrated Research and Discovery (IRD), KLEF Deemed to be University.

About Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF Deemed to be University)

KLEF (Deemed to be University) is a leading higher education institution in India, recognized as a Category I university by the Government of India and ranked 26 among all Indian universities in the NIRF 2025 rankings. The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across engineering, sciences, management, and allied disciplines, with emphasis on academic rigor, research-led learning, faculty development, outcome-based education, and industry-integrated curriculum models, supported by modern infrastructure and digital learning ecosystems.

About DASCA

The Data Science Council of America (DASCA) develops globally referenced academic standards, professional certifications, and program-level accreditation mechanisms in data science and allied disciplines. Through its structured accreditation framework, DASCA evaluates governance, curriculum design, faculty capability, research integration, and industry relevance to strengthen program integrity, comparability, and graduate preparedness in emerging technology domains.

About Academik America

Academik America operates across 90+ countries through 50+ programs and partnerships with 200+ organizations. The organization collaborates with institutions, educators, and enterprises to enhance the design, delivery, and governance of education systems. As an institutional partner supporting accreditation and quality initiatives, Academik America assists universities in advancing structured academic development, global alignment, and sustainable institutional growth.

