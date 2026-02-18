ARTiBA Introduces CAiEP® and CAiBP® Charters to Advance Global AI Professional Standards

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Artificial Intelligence Board of America (ARTiBA) has introduced the Chartered AI Engineering Professional (CAiEP®) and the Chartered AI Business Professional (CAiBP®), marking a formal advancement of its global Artificial Intelligence credentialing framework. Registrations for both charters are now open worldwide.

Positioned as ARTiBA’s highest level of professional recognition, the CAiEP® and CAiBP® Charters are designed for experienced professionals who demonstrate advanced responsibility, applied judgment, and sustained impact in Artificial Intelligence practice. Their introduction responds to the growing demand for clearly defined senior-responsibility credentials as AI systems and AI-enabled decision-making become embedded in organizational operations, governance, and risk oversight.

Announced in mid-2025, the introduction of the Charter designations generated strong global interest, with more than 500 professionals pre-registering across regions even before formal registrations opened. This early response reflects a clear market need for advanced, role-accountable credentials that distinguish senior AI practitioners and leaders operating at enterprise scale.

The CAiEP® Charter establishes a structured progression pathway building on ARTiBA’s globally recognized Artificial Intelligence Engineer (AiE®) credential, while also recognizing senior engineering leadership across diverse technical and professional backgrounds. In parallel, the CAiBP® Charter introduces a distinct professional pathway for individuals accountable for AI-enabled business strategy, enterprise decision frameworks, and organizational governance, recognizing professionals operating at senior and enterprise-influence levels where AI directly shapes business performance, institutional risk, and executive accountability.

Each charter reflects a differentiated professional focus and follows a rigorous evaluation process. Candidates are assessed on demonstrated experience, professional maturity, and readiness to operate at advanced levels of responsibility appropriate to their respective engineering or business domains.

The introduction of the CAiEP® and CAiBP® Charters reinforces ARTiBA’s role as a global standards and credentialing body supporting high-maturity Artificial Intelligence practice across both AI engineering leadership and AI-driven business governance.

About ARTiBA

The Artificial Intelligence Board of America (ARTiBA) is the world’s leading standards and credentialing body in artificial intelligence and machine learning. ARTiBA partners with global leaders and stakeholders to revolutionize the future of AI. Through its multi-platform knowledge framework, ARTiBA is dedicated to building the next generation of versatile AI talent capable of working at the frontier of technological advancements. ARTiBA programs are globally managed and distributed by Academik America, overseeing all tasks related to customer relationships, customer support, logistics, partner network, and administration of programs.

About Academik America

Academik America is a global pioneer in revolutionizing education, with a footprint spanning over 90 countries and more than 50 cutting-edge programs. With 200+ organizations, we have empowered over 250,000 individuals, driving change at the forefront of learning. We collaborate with educators, students, and businesses to create lasting impacts that benefit all stakeholders.

Deeply rooted in the education industry, we continuously research and innovate to enhance the design, delivery, and management of education. Through strategic partnerships with renowned organizations and institutions, Academik America offers expertise, solutions, and initiatives that transcend cultural, geographic, and economic boundaries.

Driven by our commitment and expertise, we strive to make a tangible impact in education, contributing to a brighter future for students and educators worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.