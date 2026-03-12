Academik America Expands to Mexico With New Office in Toluca, Estado de México

TOLUCA, ESTADO DE MéXICO, MEXICO, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academik America announced today the opening of its new office in Toluca, Estado de México. The new office establishes Academik America’s in-country presence in Mexico and strengthens its ability to serve institutional partners, professional communities, and cross-border initiatives throughout the region.

The expansion reflects Academik America’s long-term commitment to building sustainable regional engagement and enhancing operational responsiveness across Latin America. By establishing a base in Toluca, the organization aims to deepen collaboration with local stakeholders while supporting strategic programs and institutional partnerships across Mexico.

“Expanding to Mexico marks an important milestone in our global growth strategy,” said Aariya Goel, Managing Director of Academik America. “A local presence enables us to engage more closely with partners, strengthen execution on the ground, and build enduring relationships within the region.”

The Toluca office will serve as a coordination hub for regional operations, stakeholder engagement, and program support. Additional announcements regarding staffing, partnerships, and programming will be shared in due course.

“Mexico represents an important strategic market within Latin America,” said Luz Ereri Valdivia Machuca, Vice President for LATAM at Academik America. “Establishing a presence in Toluca enables us to engage more directly with institutions and professional communities across the region. Our focus is to build long-term partnerships grounded in trust, operational excellence, and measurable outcomes.”

About Academik America

Academik America is a global organization dedicated to advancing education, credentialing, and institutional excellence across emerging and established markets. Operating in over 90 countries through strategic partnerships and professional programs, Academik America works with universities, institutions, and professionals to strengthen standards, governance, and capability development worldwide.

