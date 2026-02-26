Governor Newsom honors fallen San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jason Whelen:“Sergeant Whelen dedicated his life to public service, and that commitment came with extraordinary courage and sacrifice. Jennifer and I are deeply heartbroken for his loss and we hold his family, loved ones, and colleagues in our prayers during this time. We honor his service to protect his community with profound gratitude.”

On February 24, Sergeant Whelen, 40, suffered a medical emergency while on duty. He had served in the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office since October 15, 2007. He was promoted to Sergeant on February 25, 2013.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

In honor of Sergeant Whelen, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.