Rep Data Announces New Executive Appointments, Following ReDem Acquisition

Florian Kögl, Rep Data Julia Mittermayr, Rep Data

Experienced ReDem leaders join executive team to strengthen European expansion and global growth

Florian and Julia's experience, strategic clarity and passion for data quality will be key as we expand our global footprint and strengthen the combined capabilities of Rep Data and ReDem.” — Patrick Stokes, CEO of Rep Data

NEW ORLEANS, OR, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rep Data, the data quality leader for the market research industry, announced two senior leadership appointments, following its recent acquisition of ReDem, accelerating the company’s strategic growth and strengthening its existing presence across Europe.

From ReDem, the top AI-driven in-survey data quality solution, Florian Kögl will join Rep Data’s executive team as Managing Director for Europe, and Julia Mittermayr has also been appointed as Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth.

Kögl will lead efforts to expand visibility across Europe, while supporting the continued growth of Rep Data’s EMEA operations. His new role focuses on advancing the combined companies’ integrated approach to survey data quality and strengthening their position in the region.

“Joining Rep Data marks an important next step for our combined vision,” says Kögl. “I’m eager to expand our European footprint and work closely with our customers to advance data quality across the industry.”

Under Kögl’s leadership as founder of ReDem, the company became widely adopted by research teams globally, enabling real-time identification of low-quality survey responses and dramatically reducing manual cleaning efforts. Outside of work, he also serves as President of the Austrian Insights Association (VMÖ), as Austria’s ESOMAR Representative, and contributes to the Global Data Quality (GDQ) initiative.

Mittermayr’s new role as EVP, Strategic Growth, involves driving key initiatives designed to accelerate commercial, product and market expansion. As ReDem’s former COO, she helped scale the business internationally, expanding its customer base and strengthening its presence well beyond its original core markets. She holds a doctorate in Social and Economic Sciences and brings deep strategic expertise from her earlier career in consulting at McKinsey, where she advised organizations on go-to-market strategy, growth, and operational scaling.

“I’m excited to join Rep Data in this role and help accelerate our next phase of growth,” says Mittermayr. “Together, we’ll deepen our impact for customers and continue pushing data quality forward.”

“Florian and Julia played essential roles in building the success of ReDem, and we are excited to welcome them into Rep Data’s executive leadership,” said Patrick Stokes, CEO of Rep Data. “Their experience, strategic clarity and passion for data quality will be key as we expand our global footprint and strengthen the combined capabilities of Rep Data and ReDem.”

Both leaders will be based in Europe and play crucial roles in shaping the company’s next phase of growth following the integration of ReDem’s technology and expertise.

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. Backed by Mountaingate Capital, a growth-focused private equity investment firm, Rep Data is on a mission to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for approximately 500 clients, including market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms, and more. www.repdata.com

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.