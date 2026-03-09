Esomar appoints Barry Jennings as North America ambassador to strengthen regional presence

Barry Jennings, Esomar Ambassador in North America

Former Microsoft executive to collaborate with Esomar team and representatives to drive advocacy and member engagement across the U.S. and Canada

Barry is a respected voice who understands the challenges researchers face. Having someone with his background advocating for Esomar in North America is a huge win for our members.” — Rhiannon Bryant, Chief Strategy Officer of Esomar

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esomar, the global community for data, research and insights, today announced the appointment of Barry Jennings to the newly created role of North America ambassador. Jennings, a veteran insights leader with more than 30 years of experience, will work closely with Esomar’s leadership and regional representatives to expand the organization's influence, membership and advocacy efforts across the United States and Canada.

Jennings will draw upon his extensive industry tenure to guide Esomar’s strategic direction in the region. Working in concert with the North America representative team, including Dan Fleetwood (QuestionPro), Sandy Casey (InnovateMR), Joanne Robbibaro (Material) Kelli Hammock (L&E Research), Molly Strawn-Carreno, (AYTM), Pam Bracken (University of Georgia), Belinda Brown (Gazelle Global), Sarah Kotva (Fieldwork), Isabelle Landreville (Sylvestre & Co.) and Cyntia Darisse (Leger).

He will serve as a key voice for the organization, fostering deeper connections with corporate members and the broader insights community. His role focuses on elevating Esomar’s visibility and advocating for the profession at major industry events.

Rhiannon Bryant, Chief Strategy Officer of Esomar said, “Barry is a respected voice who understands the challenges researchers face on both the client and agency sides. Having someone with his background advocating for Esomar in North America is a huge win for our members. He is the ideal person to bring our community closer together.”

Jennings brings a wealth of client-side experience to the position, having spent the last decade leading B2B research teams at Microsoft’s Research + Insights group. Most recently, he drove insights for Azure Cloud, AI and Commercial Business Planning. Before joining Microsoft, Jennings spent 18 years at Dell covering virtually every product category across consumer and B2B markets. He also headed market research and competitive intelligence at BlackBerry.

Early in his career, Jennings built a foundation in international technology research on the supplier side at Kantar/Millward Brown/IntelliQuest, giving him a rare perspective that bridges both sides of the industry. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Insights Association and on the Executive Advisory Board for the University of Wisconsin’s Marketing Leadership Institute.

About Esomar

Since 1947, Esomar has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.