IML Security Announces Promotion of Kerem Altan to Assistant General Manager

Leadership advancement reinforces IML Security’s commitment to internal growth and operational strength

"Kerem has been a cornerstone of IML for over a decade, his promotion is a testament to his unwavering dedication. His ability to translate data into actionable strategy has been vital to our success.” — Sean O'Hayre, CEO and President of IML Security

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IML Security, a leader in comprehensive security solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Kerem Altan to the position of Assistant General Manager. Altan, who previously served as District Manager, will now report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, taking on an expanded leadership role to drive the company’s strategic growth and operational excellence.

Since joining IML Security in 2009, Altan has been a pivotal figure in the company’s evolution. In his new capacity as Assistant General Manager, Altan is responsible for overseeing high-level operations, streamlining internal processes and ensuring the continued delivery of innovative security solutions to IML’s clients across a variety of industries. His unique blend of financial acumen and deep industry knowledge provides IML Security with a competitive edge in navigating the complex security landscape.

"Kerem has been a cornerstone of IML Security for over a decade, and his promotion to Assistant General Manager is a testament to his unwavering dedication and sharp business intellect," said Sean O'Hayre, CEO and President of IML Security. "His ability to translate complex analytical data into actionable strategy has been vital to our success. I have full confidence that in this new role, Kerem will continue to elevate our standards and lead our team toward a bright and secure future."

Altan’s career began in the financial sector, where he served as a Project Analyst at JP Morgan Chase. During his tenure there, he honed his expertise in project management and analytical problem-solving. He later transitioned into mortgage banking, further strengthening his understanding of financial structures. A graduate of SUNY Buffalo with a degree in Business Management and a concentration in Finance, Altan has consistently applied his rigorous educational background to ensure IML Security remains a fiscally sound and operationally efficient organization.

In addition to Altan’s appointment, IML Security is pleased to announce several other key promotions that strengthen its leadership team. Spencer Doe has been added to the line up as Service Manager, bringing more than 20 years of experience in mechanical security and logistics. Also joining the leadership advancements are Dave Parrilla, who has been promoted to Service Trainer, and Sue Schefferine, who has been promoted to District Manager.

"These leadership changes reflect IML Security's commitment to internal growth and our mission to provide the highest level of expertise to our clients," added O'Hayre.



About IML Security

IML Security (Island Master Locksmith) provides a comprehensive spectrum of security solutions across multiple industries including financial services, medical, retail, and others. IML delivers superior and responsive service compared to larger competitors, while also providing a greater geographic reach and service offerings than typical local independent providers. Offerings cover a range of security needs such as vaults, safes, drive-up banking equipment, teller security systems, commercial doors, time locks, and cash handling systems—from installation to maintenance to repair. Originating as a local locksmith, IML now supports more than 3,500 bank branches and numerous other businesses, ensuring high standards and 24/7 service. https://imlsecurity.com

