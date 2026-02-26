Zero-Trust Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) technology added to new government procurement vehicle

Pathway to Commercialization Process Cyphercor innovation ‘LoginTC MFA’ connecting with a Security Key to Citrix Gateway

Federal government organizations and agencies can now purchase Cyphercor’s MFA software through Innovative Solutions Canada’s (ISC) Pathway to Commercialization

Being included in the Pathway to Commercialization ensures that the federal government can implement unified authentication solutions securely, while reducing friction in the procurement process.” — Diego Matute, CEO & Founder of Cyphercor

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyphercor Inc. announced today that its Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) innovations are now available for commercial sales through ISC’s in Pathway to Commercialization . This inclusion enables federal government organizations to purchase the solution.ISC’s Pathway to Commercialization, allows eligible Canadian SMEs to sell their proven and tested innovations to government departments, giving departments easier access to Canadian innovations that can help fill technological gaps and provide comprehensive solutions.“This milestone demonstrated the value of rigorous testing combined with practical innovation,” said Diego Matute, CEO and Founder of Cyphercor. “Being included in the Pathway to Commercialization ensures that the federal government can implement strong, unified authentication solutions quickly and securely, while reducing friction in the procurement process.The addition to the Pathway to Commercialization procurement stream follows Cyphercor’s successful participation in the Innovation Solutions Canada testing stream, where Cyphercor’s innovations were placed in Shared Services Canada’s (SSC’s) ICELab (Innovation, Collaboration and Experimentation Laboratory). LoginTC was evaluated for market readiness, security performance, and technological scalability.LoginTC Ubiquitous Zero-Trust MFA allows organizations to implement a Zero-Trust security framework where identity is verified at every point. The solution supports both legacy and modern infrastructure, and provides centralized management of user access and onboarding processes.Federal departments interested in evaluating or procuring LoginTC Ubiquitous Zero-Trust MFA through the Pathway to Commercialization are encouraged to contact Cyphercor directly at sales@cyphercor.com.About CyphercorCyphercor is a Canadian cybersecurity company specializing in high-assurance authentication for modern and legacy environments. With deployments across the Government of Canada since 2016 and in more than 65 countries worldwide, Cyphercor delivers advanced multi-factor authentication designed for today’s evolving threat landscape.Cyphercor’s patented and patent-pending innovations support zero-trust, phishing-resistant, offline-capable, and passwordless authentication, while integrating seamlessly with existing infrastructure. The company is ISO 27001 certified and aligns its mission with Canada’s Digital Together strategy to help make digital, network, and hosting services secure and reliable.Cyphercor is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.