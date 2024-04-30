Innovation Solutions Canada program awards contract to Zero-Trust MFA innovation
Cyphercor’s innovative solution matches with a Government of Canada department to bring zero-trust closer to reality.
This program allows the Government of Canada, which is well placed to evaluate innovations of this kind, to test our product and give feedback on how it can meaningfully contribute to that goal.”OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyphercor, Inc. announced today that it was awarded a contract through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’s Innovative Solutions Canada program for its product, LoginTC Ubiquitous Zero-trust Multi-factor Authentication (MFA). This contract will enable Shared Services Canada (SSC), through their innovative ICELab, to test the authentication innovation. Calls for proposals are designed in accordance with government-wide priorities. Last year, a call was made specifically for Digitization and cybersecurity.
Zero-Trust architecture is built on the principle that trust is never granted by default to any user or subject. Identity and authorization must instead be proven at points of interaction. Multi-factor authentication (MFA), which confirms user identity based on two or more identity factors, is considered a core pillar of a Zero-Trust strategy.
“Cyphercor’s involvement in this program makes perfect sense,” said CEO and Founder of Cyphercor, Diego Matute. “The cybersecurity world has a goal to promote Zero-Trust architecture. This program allows the Government of Canada, which is well placed to evaluate innovations of this kind, to test our product and give feedback on how it can meaningfully contribute to that goal.”
Cyphercor is an ISO-27001 certified Canadian cybersecurity business that has been in operation since 2011. Cyphercor holds several patents in authentication technology, and has customers in over 65 countries around the world in a wide variety of industries.
Security Keys, which are hardware based authentication devices, are considered “Next Level” MFA as they are phishing-resistant, offer strong authentication controls, and are easy for end users. The challenge is ensuring these keys can be used everywhere.
“LoginTC’s Ubiquitous Zero-Trust MFA can do that,” explained Matute. The solution is notable for its ability to add strong authentication in areas previously unable to be protected by a unified form of MFA, including both legacy and modern infrastructure. Not only can stronger MFA methods be used anywhere, but they can be managed in a centralized place, streamlining onboarding and offboarding processes.
Opportunities lay ahead for LoginTC Ubiquitous Zero-Trust MFA. The Government of Canada is well-positioned to examine the principal goals of the product. Testing through Innovative Solutions Canada will help Cyphercor develop a world-class, built-in-Canada answer to the ambitious challenge of making the cyber world more secure and accessible.
