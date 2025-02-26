Innovative Solutions Canada helps ‘Anywhere MFA’ innovation go to market

LoginTC’s Anywhere MFA solution connecting with a FIDO2 Security Key to SSH

Cyphercor’s innovative solution wraps up testing phase with Shared Services Canada, the company says it’s ready to take the patent-pending technology to market.

We’re thrilled that our groundbreaking technology, now protected by a provisional patent, has been evaluated by the Government of Canada through real-world test scenarios.” — Diego Matute, CEO & Founder of Cyphercor

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyphercor, Inc. announced today the successful completion of their contract with Shared Services Canada (SSC) to test their “Anywhere MFA” solution through Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada’s Innovative Solutions Canada program LoginTC's Anywhere MFA is a patent-pending innovation that allows for FIDO2 authentication to be used anywhere and managed in one place. In addition to traditional web-based applications and Windows logins, Anywhere MFA can be applied to VPNs, SSH, networking gear, mainframes, databases, legacy infrastructure and other RADIUS-speaking devices.The Innovation, Collaboration and Experimentation Lab (ICELab) team at SSC worked for the past year on testing all aspects of the product, from installation and deployment, to a large variety of use cases, including unique edge cases.This testing was done through the Innovative Solutions Canada program, which requests proposals for new innovations in accordance with government-wide priorities. The Anywhere MFA innovation was tested through the Digitization and cybersecurity challenge which emphasized novel Zero-trust solutions. In light of Canada’s new National Cybersecurity Strategy , this solution is more relevant than ever.“We’re thrilled that our groundbreaking technology, now protected by a provisional patent, has been evaluated by the Government of Canada through real-world test scenarios,” said Diego Matute, CEO and Founder of Cyphercor, the company behind the innovation.FIDO2 keys provide strong authentication controls while remaining easy for end-users to operate. These phishing-resistant keys are considered "Next Level" MFA as their cryptographic capabilities make them exceptionally resistant to phishing and man-in-the-middle attacks, significantly enhancing overall security posture and limiting account take over.Many organizations struggle to fully adopt FIDO2 keys for authentication due to their limited compatibility across modern and legacy environments and the challenges of centralized management.The Anywhere MFA innovation is a game-changer for FIDO2 adoption. By enabling FIDO2 keys to be used seamlessly across your entire environment, organizations can strengthen security without compromising productivity. Additionally, the solution simplifies management with centralized FIDO2 key control, making administration both effortless and efficient.With the testing now complete, the company says it’s ready to take the solution to the public market. Interested organizations are encouraged to reach out to the Cyphercor team to access a beta version of Anywhere MFA.About CyphercorCyphercor, an ISO-27001 certified Canadian cybersecurity company, has been operating since 2011 and holds multiple patents in authentication technology.With customers in over 65 countries worldwide and across various industries, Cyphercor is a global leader in cybersecurity.Cyphercor is headquartered in Kanata, Ontario and is wholly owned and operated in Canada.

