CMS announces actions addressing fraud

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Feb. 25 released a request for information on potential regulatory changes in a possible future proposed rule called Comprehensive Regulations to Uncover Suspicious Healthcare, or CRUSH. CMS said it will accept comments on the CRUSH RFI for 30 days following publication in the Feb. 27 Federal Register.    

CMS also announced a six-month nationwide moratorium on the enrollment of new durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics and supply companies in the Medicare program. 

Lastly, CMS announced its intention to defer over $259 million in quarterly federal matching funding to the state of Minnesota’s Medicaid program “to prevent payment of questionable claims while further investigation is completed.” 

CMS announces actions addressing fraud

