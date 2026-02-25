Transportation Commission awards nine highway contracts in February

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – At its February regular business meeting, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded nine contracts valued at approximately $40.6 million for Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $18.8 million to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for combined mill, overlay and bridge replacement projects (two structures). The combined projects involve milling asphalt pavement, excavation, placing road base and asphalt pavement, constructing precast prestressed concrete slab bridges, and applying pavement markings on Interstate 80 on both the eastbound and westbound lanes for approximately 5.90 miles beginning at mile marker 240 between Laramie and Rawlins in Carbon County. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2027.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $8.9 million to Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY LLC for a crack and seat and overlay project involving placing road base and asphalt pavement as well as installing fence on Interstate 25 for approximately 6.10 miles beginning at mm 114.69 between Wheatland and Douglas in Platte County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2027.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $5.3 million to Lovell-based Mountain Construction Company for mill, overlay, chip seal and Americans with Disabilities Act updates involving milling and placing asphalt pavement and curb and gutter on US Highway 14A beginning at mm 18.68 for approximately 5.10 miles between Cody and Powell in Park County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $2.1 million to Montana-based Hardrives Construction Inc. for a chip sealing project involving placing chip seal at various locations on Wyoming Highway 28 in Sublette and Sweetwater Counties. The contract completion date is August 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $1.2 million to Gillette-based S&S Builders LLC for a bridge replacement project involving removing one timber bridge and placing precast box culverts and structural concrete on County Road 580 at mm 4.61 between Worland and Old Ten Sleep Highway in Washakie County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $1.5 million to Cowley-based S&L Industrial LLC for combined epoxy striping projects involving applying pavement markings at various locations in Albany, Big Horn, Carbon, Laramie, Sheridan & Washakie Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $1.3 million to Utah-based Coldwater Group Inc. for a bridge rehabilitation project (two structures). The project involves repairing bridge deck, placing asphalt pavement and bridge deck overlay, application of bridge deck membrane, and installing guardrail and guardrail crash attenuators on Wyoming Highway 120 at mm 102.6 and on US 14A at mm 48.1 in Big Horn and Park Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $990,000 to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for a contract patching project involving placing asphalt pavement on Wyoming Highway 130 beginning at mm 23.4 for approximately 2.70 miles in Albany County. The contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $968,000 to Utah-based Straight Stripe Painting Inc. for an epoxy striping project involving applying pavement markings at various locations in Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid. All of this month’s projects are funded primarily by federal dollars.