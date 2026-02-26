Electroninks to Present Industry-Leading Silver Metal Complex Product Suite Platform for EMI Shielding at IMAPS DPC 2026

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, will showcase a breakthrough in advanced packaging materials at this year’s IMAPS Device Packaging Conference (DPC), presenting a new total low-temperature silver metal complex ink full-suite materials platform designed specifically for high-performance electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding in system-in-package (SiP) architectures. Multiple team members, including executives, product leads, and sales team (Melbs LeMieux, Kazutaka Ozawa, Takashi Mochizuki, Jessica Lin and Avery Gerber) from Electroninks will be in attendance to discuss Electroninks’ solutions.The poster, titled: “A Breakthrough in Advanced Packaging: The Total Low-Temperature Silver Metal Complex Ink Full-Suite Materials Platform for EMI Shielding in SiP” will be presented by Jessica Lin on Wednesday, March 4, from 5:30–7:30 PM on the Akimel Lawn.Addressing a Growing Packaging BottleneckAs semiconductor devices continue to scale in complexity, integrating RF modules, sensors, AI accelerators, power management, and memory into increasingly dense SiP architectures, shielding and thermal budgets have become one of the most limiting constraints in advanced packaging. Traditional EMI shielding approaches often rely on high-temperature processes or materials that introduce mechanical stress, warpage risk, or integration complexity. These constraints are increasingly incompatible with:* Heterogeneous integration* Organic substrates and advanced laminates* Temperature-sensitive components* High-frequency automotive and AI applicationsElectroninks’ total silver metal complex ink platform directly addresses this challenge by enabling high-conductivity EMI shielding at processing temperatures compatible with advanced substrates and thermally sensitive device stacks.A Full-Suite Materials Platform — On a Single Tool MOD Silver Inks have met the majority of performance and reliability specs for advanced packaging. However, they will sometimes tarnish over time. To address this, EI has developed anti-tarnish chemistry and technology. This platform represents a complete materials ecosystem engineered for integration into modern advanced packaging workflows.The poster will demonstrate:* Ultra-low temperature processing compatibility: Enabling EMI shielding without exceeding the thermal thresholds of next-generation SiP designs.* High conductivity performance: Achieving metallic performance levels required for high-frequency EMI suppression.* A full-suite materials platform approach: Designed for compatibility across substrates, deposition methods, and packaging configurations.* Scalable integration for manufacturing: Supporting additive and hybrid manufacturing approaches aligned with evolving semiconductor packaging roadmaps.This holistic approach allows advanced packaging engineers to rethink EMI shielding as an integrated materials solution rather than a secondary, high-temperature add-on step.Why This Matters NowAdvanced packaging has become a primary driver of semiconductor innovation, particularly as Moore’s Law scaling slows and heterogeneous integration accelerates. According to industry roadmaps from IMAPS and leading semiconductor consortia, SiP architectures are central to enabling:* AI edge devices* Automotive electronics and ADAS* 5G/6G RF modules* Power-dense industrial systemsHowever, EMI performance at higher frequencies—especially in tightly integrated modules—remains a growing technical hurdle.Electroninks’ low-temperature silver metal complex chemistry provides a path forward by decoupling EMI performance from high thermal budgets. This is particularly relevant for:* Automotive-grade electronics* Fine-pitch advanced substrates* Panel-level packaging* Emerging heterogeneous chiplet designsFor more information on Electroninks products and solutions, please visit www.electroninks.com Poster Session: Wednesday, March 4 | 5:30–7:30 PM | Akimel LawnLocation: Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse PassEvent: IMAPS Device Packaging Conference###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal of reducing the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555

