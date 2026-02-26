ARC Medical Announces Upcoming Meeting Schedule

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARC Medical Inc. ("ARC") , a leader in surgical adhesion prevention innovation, plans to participate in the following events during the first half of 2026:● BIO Investment & Growth Summit: March 2–3, Miami, FL● Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference: March 2–3, New Orleans, LA● AAOS (American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons): March 2–6, New Orleans, LA● AdvaMed CEO Summit: March 9–10, Scottsdale, AZ● LSX Investival Showcase USA: March 10–11, Miami, FL● LSI USA Emerging Medtech Summit: March 16–20, Dana Point, CA● Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference: April 21–22, Toronto, ON● BIO International Convention: June 22–25, Boston, MAARC Management will be meeting with investors, potential strategic partners, key opinion leader surgeons and investment banks during these events in anticipation of near term, key milestones.ARC’s liquid adhesion barrier medical devices, JOCOAT™ and IPCOAT™, are undergoing confirmatory pivotal clinical trials to support regulatory approvals outside the United States and serve as pilot clinical trials for the United States. Topline data readouts are anticipated for the Company’s JOCOAT™ orthopedic clinical trial as soon as Q3 2026 and ARC’s IPCOAT™ gynecologic clinical trial as early as Q1 2027.Dr. Chris Springate, Chief Executive Officer of ARC, stated, “Our focus in H1 2026 is disciplined execution across our clinical, regulatory and commercial strategic priorities. As our pivotal clinical trials advance, we are preparing for regulatory approval submissions while engaging with key stakeholders to ensure alignment ahead of commercialization of JOCOAT™ and IPCOAT™. These meetings provide an opportunity to highlight our progress, outline our regulatory and reimbursement pathways, and continue to build the relationships necessary to support the next phase of ARC’s commercialization.”About JOCOAT™JOCOAT™ liquid surgical adhesion barrier device is easily and rapidly applied into the joint at the end of an orthopedic surgery in arthroscopy and open procedures. JOCOAT™ then flows and provides a temporary, physical barrier that mechanically separates the tissues and prevents or reduces surgical adhesions throughout the entire joint. The objectives of the current JOCOAT™ GLAD-04 knee anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) repair surgery clinical trial include assessing the efficacy, safety, usability and manageability of JOCOAT.About IPCOAT™IPCOAT™ liquid adhesion barrier device is easily and rapidly applied into the peritoneal cavity at the end of a gynecologic, obstetric or abdominal surgery in laparoscopic and open procedures. IPCOAT™ then flows and provides a temporary, physical barrier that mechanically separates the tissues and prevents or reduces adhesions throughout the entire abdominopelvic cavity. The objectives of the approaching IPCOAT™ GLAD-02 gynecologic endometriosis surgery patient clinical trial include assessing the efficacy, safety, usability and manageability of IPCOAT™.Why the Prevention of Surgical Adhesions MattersSurgical adhesions are internal bands of scar tissue that form between organs and tissues after surgery, causing them to stick together. They are the most common postoperative complication, contributing to immobility, chronic pelvic pain, infertility, bowel obstruction, and challenging reoperations to cut apart adhesions after they form. Despite advances in minimally invasive surgery techniques, surgical adhesion formation remains a significant risk of common surgeries.About ARC Medical Inc.ARC Medical is a clinical stage, privately held medical device company commercializing next generation, liquid adhesion barrier medical devices to prevent surgical adhesions.Caution: JOCOAT™ and IPCOAT™ are investigational devices and are limited by law in the United States and other countries to investigational use.Investor and Partner ContactChris Springate, CEOARC Medical Inc.Email: cspringate@arcmedinc.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisspringate/ Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.