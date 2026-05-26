UltraSight™ Study Shows Novices Achieve Diagnostic-Quality Cardiac Ultrasound After One Day of AI-Guided Training

Published in European Heart Journal – Digital Health, multicenter findings showed novices achieved diagnostic-quality cardiac ultrasound in 97.7% of cases

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UltraSight™ , a leader in AI-guided cardiac imaging, today announced publication of a multicenter peer-reviewed study in European Heart Journal – Digital Health showing clinicians with no prior ultrasound experience achieved diagnostic-quality cardiac ultrasound images in 97.7% of cases after a single day of AI-guided training.The study, titled “Artificial Intelligence in Breaking the Learning Curve for Echocardiography: A Secondary Analysis of a Multicenter Trial,” evaluated whether novice operators could acquire diagnostic-quality cardiac ultrasound images using AI-guided imaging support across diverse patient populations and clinical settings. The full study is available at https://doi.org/10.1093/ehjdh/ztag065 Study HighlightsThe multicenter, prospective secondary analysis enrolled nine novice operators — including nurses and medical students with no prior ultrasound experience — who performed limited TTE scans on 159 patients across three academic medical centers following eight hours of standardized training. Three blinded expert cardiologists independently reviewed and graded image quality.• 97.7% of novice-acquired images met the diagnostic-quality threshold following a single day of AI-guided training• All nine operators achieved diagnostic-quality scores from their very first independent scan• Expert reviewers reliably ruled out left ventricular dysfunction in 99.4% of cases and left ventricular hypertrophy in 98.7% of cases• Image quality remained consistently high across patient subgroups including age, sex, and cardiac pathology status“AI-guided imaging has the potential to meaningfully change how clinicians are introduced to cardiac ultrasound acquisition,” said Andrew Goldsmith, MD, MBA, Medical Director of UltraSight™. “What stood out in this study was how quickly novice operators were able to achieve diagnostic-quality image acquisition across a range of patient types and clinical environments. These findings suggest AI-guided acquisition significantly reduces the learning curve and training time required for novice users to perform echocardiograms, compared to traditional training and education approaches alone. This will exponentially help health systems expand bedside cardiac imaging workflows while maintaining quality and physician oversight.”“One of the biggest barriers to expanding cardiac ultrasound access is the time and training traditionally required to achieve consistent image acquisition,” said Christopher W. Baugh, MD, MBA, emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and study author. “In this study, novice operators were able to obtain diagnostic-quality images very early in the training process, and image quality remained consistently high across patient populations and clinical settings. That has important implications for environments where rapid bedside cardiac assessment can directly influence triage and treatment decisions.”The publication comes as hospitals face growing demand for echocardiography alongside ongoing cardiac sonographer shortages and workflow delays, particularly in emergency and critical care settings where rapid bedside cardiac assessment can influence treatment decisions.UltraSight™ continues expanding collaborations across cardiology, emergency medicine, and critical care settings through the UltraSight™ Echosystem and Echo Stewardship Platform, helping trained healthcare professionals acquire diagnostic-quality limited TTE images using AI-guided imaging support, standardized workflows, and qualified physician oversight.About UltraSight™UltraSight™ is an AI-powered medical imaging company advancing access to high-quality cardiac ultrasound through the UltraSight™ Echosystem. The Echosystem is a comprehensive platform that combines structured training, real-time AI guidance, and advanced analytics to enable non-cardiac sonographer providers to safely and efficiently perform focused echocardiography (FoCUS) exams under qualified physician oversight. By delivering diagnostic-grade image quality at the point of care while preserving physician-led interpretation and reporting, the UltraSight™ Echosystem enables health systems to expand cardiac imaging access, reduce wait times, and transform workflows across inpatient, outpatient, oncology, and screening settings.The UltraSight™ Echosystem supports focused and limited transthoracic echocardiography workflows that generally align with existing U.S. Medicare reimbursement pathways. UltraSight’s software has FDA 510(k) clearance to assist medical professionals in performing cardiac ultrasound scans. For more information, visit www.ultrasight.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X or contact info@ultrasight.com.About European Heart Journal – Digital HealthEuropean Heart Journal – Digital Health is an official open-access journal of the European Society of Cardiology, published by Oxford University Press. The journal publishes peer-reviewed research on the application of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in cardiovascular medicine. For more information, visit https://academic.oup.com/ehjdh

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