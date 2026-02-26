Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,526 in the last 365 days.

Zoup! Launches Organic Bone Broths at Expo West

Zoup!

Zoup! Specialty Products

Zoup! Organic Chicken and Beef Bone Broths

Zoup! Organic Bone Broths

USDA Certified Organic Lineup Delivers 20g of Protein per Jar from Free-Range Chicken & Grass-Fed Beef

We’ve taken the same time-honored process and robust flavor profile that define Zoup!’s core offerings and applied it to recipes that align with today’s organic and taste-driven shopper.”
— Eric Ersher, founder and CEO of Zoup! Specialty Products
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To meet growing demand for clean-label, premium wellness pantry staples, Zoup! Specialty Products is expanding its best-selling, homestyle lineup with two new USDA Certified Organic Bone Broths, available in Chicken and Beef. Being shown for the first time at Natural Products Expo West, booth #N225, each 14.5oz jar delivers 20g of protein and is expertly crafted with free-range chicken bones or grass-fed beef bones for rich and balanced, slow-simmered flavor.

Built on decades of soup-restaurant experience, passion, and patience, these simple-ingredient broths are ideal for enjoying straight from a mug or elevating home cooked meals with minimal effort. Both skus contain no preservatives, no added sugar, no GMOs, and no added hormones – this is sipping broth perfected.

“For us, organic is an evolution with more to come,” shared Eric Ersher, founder and CEO of Zoup! Specialty Products. “We’ve taken the same time-honored process and robust flavor profile that define Zoup!’s core offerings and applied it to recipes that align with today’s organic and taste-driven shopper.”

Zoup! is one of the fastest-growing brands in the category, posting a 77% two-year compounded growth rate. As the highest dollar-velocity broth brand in MULO, according to SPINS 52 WE 1/25/26, the flavor-first organic line positions Zoup! to compete in the fast-growing organic bone broth segment while attracting new consumers to the brand.

Packaged in safe, upscale, recyclable (and reusable) glass jars, Zoup! Organic Chicken and Beef Bone Broths are now available for retailers nationwide to order and will be on shelves this fall for an SRP of $7.99-$8.99.

About Zoup! Specialty Products
Zoup! got its start in 1998 by bringing something truly special, yet also simple, to communities across the country. After serving customers face-to-face for over 20 years, the passionate team leveraged its restaurant heritage to thoughtfully create soup-centric foods for retail, including premium broths, Culinary Concentrate™ broth bases, and shelf-stable soups. Featured on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America since 2019, Zoup! products are available in over 20,000 stores nationwide, plus online. Visit ZoupBroth.com and follow @ZoupOfficial on Instagram and Facebook.

Shaina Ostroff
Reach Public Relations
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Zoup! Launches Organic Bone Broths at Expo West

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.