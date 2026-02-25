Digital Beachhead Launches AuthorizedC3PAO.com: A New CMMC-Focused Platform

Digital Beachhead, vCISO, Cybersecurity, Risk Management, Compliance, Fractional

Digital Beachhead - C3PAO - Authorized - CMMC - vCISO

Digital Beachhead Launches AuthorizedC3PAO.com: A New CMMC-Focused Platform Guiding Organizations from Preparation Through Certification

Digital Beachhead has always believed that CMMC success requires clarity, guidance, and partnership”
— CEO - Mike Crandall

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Beachhead, a leading cybersecurity and compliance services provider, today announced the launch of AuthorizedC3PAO.com, a new website dedicated to supporting Organizations Seeking Certification (OSC) through every stage of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) process.
As an authorized C3PAO, Digital Beachhead has long been at the forefront of helping defense contractors and supply‑chain partners meet rigorous Department of Defense cybersecurity requirements.

The new site, AuthorizedC3PAO.com, is designed to serve as a comprehensive resource hub—clearly outlining the company’s capabilities from initial gap assessments and readiness support through formal certification assessments.

“Digital Beachhead has always believed that CMMC success requires clarity, guidance, and partnership,” said Mike Crandall, CEO of Digital Beachhead. “AuthorizedC3PAO.com reflects our commitment to ensuring every OSC—whether large or small—has a trusted path to achieving and maintaining certification.”

Key features of AuthorizedC3PAO.com include:

End-to-End CMMC Support
Detailed explanations of the full certification lifecycle, from preparation and remediation to assessment and certification.

Clear Guidance for OSCs
Straightforward resources designed to help organizations understand requirements, timelines, and expectations.

Digital Beachhead’s Assessment Expertise
A transparent overview of the company’s methodologies, qualifications, and status as an accredited and authorized C3PAO.

Educational Materials
Insights, FAQs, and best practices to help companies prepare effectively and avoid common compliance pitfalls.

With CMMC requirements continuing to evolve across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), Digital Beachhead built AuthorizedC3PAO.com to be both a reliable reference point and a starting place for organizations needing expert guidance. The site underscores Digital Beachhead’s mission: to help protect national security by strengthening the cybersecurity posture of U.S. defense partners.


About Digital Beachhead
Digital Beachhead is a veteran-owned cybersecurity, compliance, and IT services provider specializing in CMMC, RMF, DFARS/NIST 800‑171, and complex security program implementation. As an accredited C3PAO, Digital Beachhead delivers trusted, independent assessments and advisory services that enable organizations to achieve and maintain cybersecurity compliance with confidence.

For more information, visit https://AuthorizedC3PAO.com or https://DigitalBeachhead.com.

Kate Crandall
Digital Beachhead
+1 866-879-1266
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Digital Beachhead Launches AuthorizedC3PAO.com: A New CMMC-Focused Platform

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Kate Crandall
Digital Beachhead
+1 866-879-1266
Company/Organization
Digital Beachhead
4980 Iron Horse Trl
Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80917
United States
+1 866-879-1226
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Digital Beachhead Inc is a Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business as defined by the Small Business and Veteran Administrations. We seek to build customer trust and corporate value by delivering Cybersecurity and Consulting Services Solutions in inventive economical ways. This is accomplished by maintaining high personal and professional standards in service, reliability, innovation and cost control for our customers. Our goal is to provide the right services at the right price, at the right time while implementing an open, sharing corporate culture. We will enable our customer’s success through competitive pricing, tailored solutions, and interactive relationships. Digital Beachhead provides full-spectrum Cyber Risk Management Services to include; Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO), Virtual Chief Information Officer (vCIO), DFARS NIST 800-171 Compliance Support, CMMC Support (Certified 3CPAO), Cyber Risk Assessments, Penetration/Vulnerability Testing, 24/7 Systems Monitoring, Executive Cyber Training, Employee Cyber Awareness Training and Governance compliance (CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Etc) We have extensive experience within the Federal and Commercial market space with a long and personal history supporting the Department of Defense and other Federal Agencies. Digital Beachhead has focused that experience to expand our services into the commercial market supporting small to medium sized businesses. Our commitment to the customer is to satisfy requirements after establishing a strong rapport and relationship which facilitates the exchange of technical information leading to a solid implementation of the final technical solution.

Digital Beachhead

More From This Author
Digital Beachhead Launches AuthorizedC3PAO.com: A New CMMC-Focused Platform
Digital Beachhead Prepares Organizations for Upcoming CMMC Title 48 Publication as an Authorized C3PAO
Digital Beachhead CEO Named One of Most Influential Business Leaders Making a Difference, 2025 by Entrepreneur Bulletin
View All Stories From This Author