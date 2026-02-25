Digital Beachhead Launches AuthorizedC3PAO.com: A New CMMC-Focused Platform Guiding Organizations from Preparation Through Certification

Digital Beachhead has always believed that CMMC success requires clarity, guidance, and partnership” — CEO - Mike Crandall

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Beachhead, a leading cybersecurity and compliance services provider, today announced the launch of AuthorizedC3PAO.com, a new website dedicated to supporting Organizations Seeking Certification (OSC) through every stage of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) process.

As an authorized C3PAO, Digital Beachhead has long been at the forefront of helping defense contractors and supply‑chain partners meet rigorous Department of Defense cybersecurity requirements.

The new site, AuthorizedC3PAO.com, is designed to serve as a comprehensive resource hub—clearly outlining the company’s capabilities from initial gap assessments and readiness support through formal certification assessments.

“Digital Beachhead has always believed that CMMC success requires clarity, guidance, and partnership,” said Mike Crandall, CEO of Digital Beachhead. “AuthorizedC3PAO.com reflects our commitment to ensuring every OSC—whether large or small—has a trusted path to achieving and maintaining certification.”

Key features of AuthorizedC3PAO.com include:

End-to-End CMMC Support

Detailed explanations of the full certification lifecycle, from preparation and remediation to assessment and certification.

Clear Guidance for OSCs

Straightforward resources designed to help organizations understand requirements, timelines, and expectations.

Digital Beachhead’s Assessment Expertise

A transparent overview of the company’s methodologies, qualifications, and status as an accredited and authorized C3PAO.

Educational Materials

Insights, FAQs, and best practices to help companies prepare effectively and avoid common compliance pitfalls.

With CMMC requirements continuing to evolve across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), Digital Beachhead built AuthorizedC3PAO.com to be both a reliable reference point and a starting place for organizations needing expert guidance. The site underscores Digital Beachhead’s mission: to help protect national security by strengthening the cybersecurity posture of U.S. defense partners.



About Digital Beachhead

Digital Beachhead is a veteran-owned cybersecurity, compliance, and IT services provider specializing in CMMC, RMF, DFARS/NIST 800‑171, and complex security program implementation. As an accredited C3PAO, Digital Beachhead delivers trusted, independent assessments and advisory services that enable organizations to achieve and maintain cybersecurity compliance with confidence.

For more information, visit https://AuthorizedC3PAO.com or https://DigitalBeachhead.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.