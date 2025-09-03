Digital Beachhead Prepares Organizations for Upcoming CMMC Title 48 Publication as an Authorized C3PAO

OMB has released CMMC Title 48 for publication. Expect CMMC DFARS clauses in solicitations starting as soon as 1 Oct 25.

As CMMC moves from planning to enforcement, organizations must act now to prepare.”
— CEO - Mike Crandall

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-awaited publication of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Title 48 in the Federal Register is expected soon, marking a pivotal moment for defense contractors and organizations supporting the Department of Defense (DoD). Digital Beachhead, a leading cybersecurity services provider and an Authorized C3PAO (CMMC Third Party Assessor Organization), stands ready to guide organizations through the upcoming changes with official CMMC assessments.

CMMC Title 48 will establish the regulatory framework requiring defense contractors and subcontractors to meet strict cybersecurity standards in order to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI). This will make compliance not just a best practice, but a contractual obligation for companies wishing to bid on or maintain DoD contracts. Expect all solicitation in Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 to have the CMMC requirement language and DFARS clause included.

“As CMMC moves from planning to enforcement, organizations must act now to prepare,” said Mike Crandall, CEO of Digital Beachhead. “Digital Beachhead is proud to be one of the few authorized C3PAOs, giving us the ability to perform official assessments that ensure contractors can continue to compete in the defense industrial base.”

With extensive experience in cybersecurity, compliance, and supporting defense contractors, Digital Beachhead is uniquely positioned to provide readiness services and conduct the official CMMC assessments required once Title 48 is finalized.

About Digital Beachhead
Digital Beachhead is a service disabled veteran-owned cybersecurity company dedicated to protecting organizations from cyber threats while ensuring compliance with federal standards. As an Authorized C3PAO, Digital Beachhead provides official CMMC assessments, cybersecurity consulting, and compliance solutions to businesses across the defense industrial base.

Digital Beachhead Prepares Organizations for Upcoming CMMC Title 48 Publication as an Authorized C3PAO

Digital Beachhead Inc is a Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business as defined by the Small Business and Veteran Administrations. We seek to build customer trust and corporate value by delivering Cybersecurity and Consulting Services Solutions in inventive economical ways. This is accomplished by maintaining high personal and professional standards in service, reliability, innovation and cost control for our customers. Our goal is to provide the right services at the right price, at the right time while implementing an open, sharing corporate culture. We will enable our customer’s success through competitive pricing, tailored solutions, and interactive relationships. Digital Beachhead provides full-spectrum Cyber Risk Management Services to include; Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO), Virtual Chief Information Officer (vCIO), DFARS NIST 800-171 Compliance Support, CMMC Support (Certified 3CPAO), Cyber Risk Assessments, Penetration/Vulnerability Testing, 24/7 Systems Monitoring, Executive Cyber Training, Employee Cyber Awareness Training and Governance compliance (CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Etc) We have extensive experience within the Federal and Commercial market space with a long and personal history supporting the Department of Defense and other Federal Agencies. Digital Beachhead has focused that experience to expand our services into the commercial market supporting small to medium sized businesses. Our commitment to the customer is to satisfy requirements after establishing a strong rapport and relationship which facilitates the exchange of technical information leading to a solid implementation of the final technical solution.

