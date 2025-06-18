Digital Beachhead CEO Named One of Most Influential Business Leaders Making a Difference, 2025 by Entrepreneur Bulletin

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Beachhead, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions and strategic advisory services, is proud to announce that its CEO, Mike Crandall, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Bulletin magazine as one of the “Most Influential Business Leaders Making a Difference, 2025.” This prestigious honor highlights visionary leaders driving innovation, impact, and positive change in their industries and communities.

With a career rooted in cybersecurity excellence and a passion for empowering businesses to thrive in a digital-first world, Crandall has led Digital Beachhead to become a trusted partner for companies navigating today’s complex cyber threat landscape. Under his leadership, the company has introduced industry-leading solutions such as its 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) services for just $1 per endpoint per day, making enterprise-grade security accessible to organizations of all sizes. As an Authorized Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) for Defense Industry Base companies, Digital Beachhead has proven it's ability in cybersecurity with currently under 80 organizations being authorized as C3PAOs. Digital Beachhead has long been a trusted partner for government contractors, providing tailored cybersecurity services, NIST 800-171 gap assessments, and virtual CISO (vCISO) support. Becoming an authorized C3PAO reinforces the company's commitment to strengthening cyber resilience across the defense ecosystem.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and our mission to make robust cybersecurity achievable for every business,” said Mike Crandall. “It’s an honor to be listed among such an inspiring group of leaders, and I remain committed to driving forward innovation and resilience in the cybersecurity space.”

Entrepreneur Bulletin’s “Most Influential Business Leaders” list celebrates those who are not only building successful companies but are also leading with integrity, purpose, and measurable impact. Crandall was selected for this honor based on Digital Beachhead’s strong growth, client success stories, and his thought leadership in both cybersecurity and digital transformation.

Digital Beachhead Inc is a Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business as defined by the Small Business and Veteran Administrations. We seek to build customer trust and corporate value by delivering Cybersecurity and Consulting Services Solutions in inventive economical ways. This is accomplished by maintaining high personal and professional standards in service, reliability, innovation and cost control for our customers. Our goal is to provide the right services at the right price, at the right time while implementing an open, sharing corporate culture. We will enable our customer’s success through competitive pricing, tailored solutions, and interactive relationships. Digital Beachhead provides full-spectrum Cyber Risk Management Services to include; Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO), Virtual Chief Information Officer (vCIO), DFARS NIST 800-171 Compliance Support, CMMC Support (Certified 3CPAO), Cyber Risk Assessments, Penetration/Vulnerability Testing, 24/7 Systems Monitoring, Executive Cyber Training, Employee Cyber Awareness Training and Governance compliance (CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Etc) We have extensive experience within the Federal and Commercial market space with a long and personal history supporting the Department of Defense and other Federal Agencies. Digital Beachhead has focused that experience to expand our services into the commercial market supporting small to medium sized businesses. Our commitment to the customer is to satisfy requirements after establishing a strong rapport and relationship which facilitates the exchange of technical information leading to a solid implementation of the final technical solution.

